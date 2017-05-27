Everything you need to know about Luis Robert

Name: Luis Robert (pronounced ‘Robber’) Moiran

Age: 19

Position: OF

Height: 6-2

Cuban outfielder Luis Robert smiles at a news conferences after signing with the Chicago White Sox before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: CXS101

Weight: 210

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

Birthplace: Guantanamo, Cuba

Residence: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Twitter: @Lmoiran

Instagram: luisrobertm56

How did the White Sox acquire Robert?

The Sox have been scouting Robert since he was 14 years old and used a broad array of digital resources, their tradition of Cuban-born players and cold-hard cash to land the prized prospect. The club sent Robert two iPads with a video, PowerPoint deck and virtual reality tour of the facilities to help win him over. Included in the package was the history of the team and its Cuban-born players with direct messages from Jose Abreu and prospect Yoan Moncada. The Sox also paid a hefty $26 million signing bonus to seal the deal. They’ll pay a similar amount in taxes.

Where does Robert fit in the Sox’ farm system?

Robert was one of the best available international prospects and immediately moved to No. 26 in MLB.com’s top-100 prospects after his signing. The Sox now have seven of the top 100 prospects. Robert is behind Yoan Moncada (1) and Michael Kopech (12), and ahead of Lucas Giolito (31), Reynaldo Lopez (40), Carson Fulmer (64) and Zack Collins (73). The Sox boast MLB’s third-best farm system, according to MLB.com, and nine of the club’s 10 best prospects have been signed in the last 12 months.

What kind of player is Robert?

According to Hahn, Robert presents with plus power, plus speed and all five tools. He projects as a middle-of the-lineup hitter whose defense is strong enough to play center field.

Including the postseason, Robert hit .315 with 28 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 92 RBI in 210 career games with Ciego de Avila of the Cuban national league. He is a two-time Cuban Serie Nacional champion.

What players is he most similar to?

General manager Rick Hahn said he’s heard comparisons to Hall of Famers, first-overall draft picks, perennial MVP candidates and active All-Stars like Adam Jones and Lorenzo Cain.

“I personally prefer to stay away from individual player comps,” Hahn said. “I think it’s unfair to that player. Luis Robert is going to be the player that his tools allow him to become and his health and development pace dictates. We do think he has the potential to be a perennial impact player in the middle of our diamond and lineup for years to come. That’s an important piece to be able to add to the organization.”

What’s next for Robert?

The 19-year-old hasn’t played a game since July 2016, so his development will be slow and steady. He’s headed back to the Dominican Republic to begin his development with the Sox’ Dominican Summer League Team.