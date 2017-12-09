Ex-Bear Brian Urlacher one of 108 modern-era nominees for Hall of Fame

Former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee late Tuesday. The move was a mere formality; Urlacher is one of 108 men and 11 first-year candidates listed for this upcoming year’s class, which will be whittled to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalist in January. The winners will be announced the night before the Super Bowl.

Other first-year nominees include former Vikings receiver Randy Moss, former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and defensive back Ronde Barber.

The list includes 53 offensive players, 38 defenders, five special teamers and 12 coaches.