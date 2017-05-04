Ex-Bears QB David Fales to sign with Dolphins

David Fales is signing with the Dolphins, a source confirmed Wednesday.

The former Bears quarterback will reunite with Adam Gase, the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2015 who runs a scheme similar to the Bears.

Fales appeared in his first NFL game in the last Bears game of the season, completing 2-of-5 pass attempts for 22 yards.

The Bears claimed Fales, who was on the Ravens’ practice squad, in November after Jay Cutler was lost for the season with a shoulder injury. Fales, drafted in the sixth round by the Bears in 2014, was cut by the team after training camp in August.

David Fales signed with the Dolphins on Wednesday. (AP)

The Bears have now lost all four quarterbacks who took a snap for them in the regular season. Jay Cutler is still available in free agency, while Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley were both signed by the 49ers.