Ex-Bears WR Eric Weems turns to Devin Hester for inspiration

HOUSTON — Eric Weems presumed his days with the Bears were coming to an end. He’d accepted a pay cut before the 2014 preseason, and knew then-GM Phil Emery wanted his special teamers to skew younger.

“I guess my time was just up,” he said Wednesday. “I didn’t complain.”

Instead, he found a new home — in exactly five days.

Weems returned to the Falcons, the team for which he played from 2007-11, earning a special-teamer Pro Bowl nod in 2010. In the three seasons since, he’s survived a regime change, watching Mike Smith — who shares his hometown of Daytona Beach, Fla. — be replaced by Dan Quinn.

Eric Weems is the Falcons' returner. (Getty Images)

This season, Weems inherited Devin Hester’s returner duties, taking 24 punts for 273 yards and 17 kicks for 391. His 73-yard punt return touchdown this season was a career high.

“The thing he’s done is he understands that special teams is his role,” said Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, who served in the same role for the Bears from 1997-2000. “That’s his niche and that’s what keeps him in this league. And he’s embraced that.”

Weems, a receiver by trade, smiled when asked if he’ll take a cue from his friend Hester, who returned the Super Bowl’s opening kick 11 years ago for a touchdown, on Sunday.

After being teammates in Chicago and Atlanta, the two talk weekly.

“Devin, he’s a real inspiration,” Weems said. “No one can argue he’s one of the best returners in the game. He’s an in-game Hall of Famer.”