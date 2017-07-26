Ex-Cub Ryan Dempster to be guest on ‘Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!’

Seen back in his pitching days, ex-Cub Ryan Dempster will be on the panel for the open-air broadcast of "Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!" Thursday night. | Steve Mitchell/AP Photo

As WBEZ and NPR’s popular weekly hourlong quiz show “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” returns to Millennium Park, we learn former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster will be a special guest on the panel.

The free live program takes place Thursday, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Note to potential attendees: Get there early! “WWDTM” under the stars usually attracts a large crowd — so get there early with your blanket and picnic dinner to make sure you get a spot on the lawn.

The show will include host Peter Sagal, scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, and panelists Adam Felber, Mo Rocca and Roxanne Roberts — in addition to Dempster.

For more information, go to wbez.org/events.