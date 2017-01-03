Ex-Cub Soler has ring – and fresh shot to keep can’t-miss promise

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Throughout the dim years of the Cubs’ rebuilding effort under Theo Epstein, Jorge Soler was one of the flickering candles of impact-hitter hope for the Cubs – one of the so-called “Core Four” touted so prominently by local media that one outlet featured daily minor-league updates.

By the time the turnaround began, Soler was still an upside-in-progress proposition as a power hitter and injury-prone, footwork-challenged defender in the outfield. And by the time the champagne was dry and the executive benders complete after the Cubs’ World Series title, he was on his way to Kansas City in a Dec. 7 trade for closer Wade Davis.

Soler, who in 2015 reached base nine consecutive times in the playoffs, seemed an afterthought by fans – and even the team – in the din of the months-long championship celebration.

Player development boss Jason McLeod – while making a point to a Cubs fan asking about the team’s “Respect 90” policy during Cubs Convention – even went so far as to invoke Soler’s name as an example of a player pulled from a game for lack of hustle by the Cubs’ staff.

Ex-Cub Jorge Soler takes one in the side from Cubs pitcher Eddie Butler in Wednesday's second inning.

Never mind that Soler and manager Joe Maddon both say that never happened in the “Respect 90” era; the larger point is that Soler seemed to be that easily dismissed.

Even Soler said Wednesday through an interpreter that he wasn’t surprised by the trade because he had heard rumors for over a year and he considered his tenure with the Cubs “OK, not great.”

But Soler turned just 25 less than a week ago, and the Royals believe they might yet benefit from that core-quality upside.

“He’s a raw talent,” said former Cubs manager Dale Sveum, now the Royals hitting coach. “The thing we have to remember when we got him this young man’s still only got 1,300 professional at-bats, where half of that development has been in the big leagues so to me I think he’s still developing into what he possibly can be.

“Obviously you saw tremendous strength and bat speed and tools and all that,” Sveum said of his first look at Soler in the spring of 2013. “You still see it.”

With Jason Heyward in right field for the next seven seasons and Kyle Schwarber returning this year in left, the rest of the development wasn’t going to happen with the Cubs.

With a fresh start, a designated hitter rule, an outfield rotation and the chance to be a lineup regular, Soler is ready to hit the ground running. And, yes, running hard.

“I think this was the best thing for me,” Soler said.