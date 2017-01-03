Ex-NBA star Amare Stoudemire says he would avoid gay teammate

JERUSALEM — Former NBA star Amare Stoudemire has told an Israeli sports website he would avoid a gay teammate.

Of a gay teammate, Stoudemire tells Walla Sport, “I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner.”

When asked if he was joking, he said “there’s always a truth within a joke.”

Stoudemire now plays for a Jerusalem team in the Israeli Premier League.

FILE - In this March 28, 2016, file photo, Miami Heat forward Amar'e Stoudemire shoots during warmups before the Heat met the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA basketball game, in Miami. Stoudemire told an Israeli sports website in an article published online on Feb. 28, 2017, that he would avoid a gay teammate. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper, File)

When he was with the Knicks in 2012, Stoudemire was fined $50,000 by the NBA after he tweeted a gay slur at a fan. He apologized for that incident in a statement, saying he’s “a huge supporter of civil rights for all people.”