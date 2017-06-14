Ex-Sooners coach Bob Stoops: ‘I’m not looking to coach in Chicago’

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops likes spending time in Chicago — but he doesn’t plan to coach here.

He told a Tulsa, Oklahoma, radio station as much Tuesday. He and his wife own two Gold Coast homes, but he plans to sell one.

“That’s a simple deal,” Stoops told the Tulsa Sports Animal. “I got one that fits our style and what we want to do with our family better, and I’m gonna sell the other one. I’m not looking to coach in Chicago.”

Stoops shocked the college football world last week when he decided to retire after 18 seasons, one national title and a 190-48 record at Oklahoma. Some posited at the time that Stoops could be interested in coaching the Bears, given his real estate holdings.