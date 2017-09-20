An afternoon basketball game between the Yankees and the Twins took a scary turn after a young fan was apparently struck by a foul ball Wednesday.
The game came a screeching halt in the bottom of the fifth inning after Todd Frazier hit a line drive into foul territory. Frazier immediately dropped down into a squat position after seeing where the ball went.
Neither YES Network nor Fox Sports North showed the ball going into the stands during their broadcasts — only the child being carried out. Rather than panning their cameras to the young fan, the station showed various players and umpires looking distressed. One shot shows Matt Holliday wiping a few tears from his eyes.
The child was carried out of the stadium by an older man and a fan, who was near the incident, gave Frazier a thumb’s up, according to St. Paul Pioneer Press reporter Mike Berardino.
This isn’t the first time this year a fan has been struck by debris at Yankee Stadium. A child was hit by a broken bat at Yankee Stadium in May, which prompted a discussion as to whether the team should add more protective netting. The team did not plan to add more netting, according to the New York Post.
A fan was also hit by a foul ball from Aaron Judge in July, to which the team released a statement saying the Yankees were “seriously exploring” adding protective netting.