Ex-White Sox’ Todd Frazier hit young fan with foul ball

Todd Frazier takes a knee after he realizes where his foul ball landed. | YES Network

An afternoon basketball game between the Yankees and the Twins took a scary turn after a young fan was apparently struck by a foul ball Wednesday.

The game came a screeching halt in the bottom of the fifth inning after Todd Frazier hit a line drive into foul territory. Frazier immediately dropped down into a squat position after seeing where the ball went.

Neither YES Network nor Fox Sports North showed the ball going into the stands during their broadcasts — only the child being carried out. Rather than panning their cameras to the young fan, the station showed various players and umpires looking distressed. One shot shows Matt Holliday wiping a few tears from his eyes.

The child was carried out of the stadium by an older man and a fan, who was near the incident, gave Frazier a thumb’s up, according to St. Paul Pioneer Press reporter Mike Berardino.

Child appeared responsive as an older gentleman carried the child out of view. A fan seated nearby gave thumb's up in Frazier direction. — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) September 20, 2017

This isn’t the first time this year a fan has been struck by debris at Yankee Stadium. A child was hit by a broken bat at Yankee Stadium in May, which prompted a discussion as to whether the team should add more protective netting. The team did not plan to add more netting, according to the New York Post.

A fan was also hit by a foul ball from Aaron Judge in July, to which the team released a statement saying the Yankees were “seriously exploring” adding protective netting.