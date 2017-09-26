Extended summer of Chicago fishing: The Midwest Fishing Report

The return of an extended summer brought more variety than usual to late September for this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; and snagging for salmon opens Sunday at fourwell-defined places along the Illinois lakefront.

Chuck Schwartz sent this photo and note, which I just find wonderful in capturing the best of the outdoors:

Good morning Dale. Saturday out of Waukegan Harbor was very productive. The photo shows two of my sons, Eric and Jonathan, and my grandson, Joshua, holding a total of 30 lbs of fish. One 11 lb lake trout, and two kings, a 9 lb and a 10 lb.Williams was out again Tuesday morning and lost one.

MFR for Chicago fishing appears in a condensed form Wednesdays on the Sun-Times newspaper outdoors page. The sprawling raw-file report is posted here online on the Sun-Times outdoors page.

SALMON SNAGGING

Snagging season on the Illinois lakefront opens Sunday at four places. The daily bag is five total of Chinook and/or coho. Here are the details from the fishing regs booklet:

Snagging for chinook and coho salmon only is permitted from the

following Lake Michigan shoreline areas from October 1 through

December 31; however, no snagging is allowed at any time within 200

feet of a moored watercraft or as posted:

A) Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the

southern end of the Lagoon.

B) Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only).

C) Winnetka Power Plant discharge area.

D) Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors).

SHORELINE/TRIBUTARY SALMON/TROUT

CHICAGO: Tom Platt at Henry’s said there were scattered catches up and down the lakefront. Cory Gecht at Park Bait said it is on and off, best has been around the mouth of Montrose, better mornings or nights with glow spoons (Moonshine or KO Wobbler).

WAUKEGAN: Lori Ralph at the Salmon Stop texted:

Things are still kind of slow now mainly because of the Heat, guys are fishing more at night after five or six and into the early hours of the morning getting Kings, but really haven’t had many reports.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN: Water would help, especially with the Root and Pike. Check the Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report or the Root River Report.

INDIANA STREAMS/NORTHWEST INDIANA: Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

Water super hot so fish are turning really fast dark and are hard to eat to bite Best batch of fish we have had in years came in thru the ditch late last week. Still nothing like the old days but better than the last few years for sure Burns ditch on 29th street gave a bunch up over the weekend upper streathes of salt creek and lil cal has fish trail creek has plenty also but has a ton of fishing pressure on it Spinners skein and spawn saks are baits to use Lake fishing for casters and trollers really slow

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN: Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said the piers and river have been slow, though some are starting to surface, especially near the Paw Paw and St. Joe.

AREA LAKES

Be sure to check regulations in areas that will open for inland trout in October. Some sites prohibit fishing those waters beforehand to protect the stocked fish.

AREA WATER LEVELS

Click here to find river closures listed by the Illinois DNR. Go to http://water.weather.gov//ahps2/index.php?wfo=lot to check area water levels and projection. To get to more specific gauges, even on creeks, in Illinois, go to http://waterdata.usgs.gov/il/nwis/current/?type=flow

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Braidwood is open daily. Through Oct. 7, close is 6:30 p.m. Final day of fishing is Oct. 17.

CALUMET SYSTEM

No update.

CHAIN O’LAKES

Staff at Triangle Sports and Marine said the south end of Pistakee Bay was producing white bass and crappie; there were good white bass on Marie; catfish “going crazy,’’ especially on Catherine and Marie; muskies going evenings with bucktails or topwaters, Marie and Channel best; walleye are scattered, troll with worm harnesses or jig crawlers.

For more info and lake updates, go to Fox Waterway Agency or call (847) 587-8540.

CHICAGO RIVER

Tom Platt at Henry’s said there’s been good catfish, crappie and bluegill, especially off the Riverwalk downtown.

Capt. Pat Harrison of Pat Harrison Outdoors sent this:

Chicago River and Lake Michigan Fishing Report Last week we fished hard with the surface temps on the raise daily. Fall feels more like summer than summer did. Surface temps went from 68 to 77 degrees through the coarse of the week the fish are as mixed up as much as we are. We caught Bass on jigs, small creature baits and wacky worms but had to work for them. Crappie started showing up in a few of the spots I normally find them this time of year but were slow white 1/8 jig 1 ½ in. twister tale and a waxie or minnow did the job. This week Wednesday we will start to get back close to normal fall temps so I expect the river to settle down with a few cooler days and nights. Saturday I had 2 couples out we caught some 12 to 14 inch Bass and lost a couple nice ones near the boat then we beat up on some Crappie and Gills and added in a few big Cats. I talked to a couple guys on the river near Harlem Ave, that said they were Carp fishing and had caught a few over 20 pounds they seem to be immune to the warm water. Till next week stay cool and tight lines. Capt. Pat — www.patharrisonoutdoors.com

DELAVAN/LAKE GENEVA AREA, WISCONSIN

DELAVAN: Dave Duwe sent this:

Delavan Lake Fishing Report 9/24/17 through 10/1/17 With the exceptionally cool August, September has been exceptionally warm which has caused surface temperature fluctuations of 10-15 degrees. The fish don’t really know what pattern they should be following! We have some fall patterns working well but some of the summer patterns are being re-established. Walleye fishing was improving with the cooler water but the heat wave is turning the fish off a bit. I’m still getting a few fish every trip but not the numbers I should be seeing for late September. The best bait is nightcrawlers fished on a lindy rig with a chartreuse hook. The best locations have been by 3 flags and concrete point. Look for the fish in 20-22 ft of water. Largemouth bass have returned to their summer patterns. They are in the weed lines in 15-17 ft of water. Last week I caught several fish over 5 lbs. just west of the Yacht Club and by Willow Point. Split shot rigged nightcrawlers or drop shotting green pumpkin worms have been producing most of the action. Bluegills have been a bit slow. My best location has been by Assembly Park and near Township Park in 10-12 ft of water. The fish are averaging 8-10 inches but the numbers aren’t that great. Other fishermen have said that the better success is coming out of 4 ft of water but I haven’t tried for them that shallow. I’ve been catching them on small split shots with a leaf worm floating throughout the water column, 6-12 inches off bottom is where they seem to strike. Crappie fishing has been very good by 3 flags and by Browns Channel. The fish are in the weed line in 10-12 ft of water. Purple and pink mini-mites have been producing most of the action. Small fat heads are also a good choice. Northern pike action has been slow. The best success has been drifting suckers in 17-20 ft of water by the old Boy Scout camp or by Willow Point. As the water cools the pike fishing will improve but this heat wave is really affecting the northern pike. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

GENEVA: Dave Duwe sent this:

Lake Geneva Fishing Report 9/24/17 through 10/1/17 We have had exceptionally warm weather in the past week so the summer pattern for fishing continues. Those fish that had already moved to the fall patterns are very confused! Smallmouth bass have been on the main lake points like Black Point, Conference Point and Cedar Point. They have been in a depth range of 20-25 ft. They can be caught while lindy rigging black tail chubs. The best leader length has been 24-36 inches. As the water cools the fishing for smallmouth will improve greatly. Bluegill fishing has been fantastic. The fish have been in 18-22 ft of water. Look for the fish by Gage Marine and Elgin Club. The fish are positioned 6-12 inches off bottom. A single hook and leaf worm has been producing most of the action. Largemouth bass have been biting off the weed flats by South Shore Club and by Colemans Point. Drop shot rigging Chompers finesse worms has been very successful. The key is to have an 18 inch dropper off the worm. As the water cools, the bass will move shallow. That should happen in the next couple weeks provided these 90 degree days don’t stick around. Rock bass will start to become more aggressive as the water cools in the 10-12 ft depth range. Look for the fish by Linn Pier and by Elgin Club for the largest concentration. Lake Trout are still biting. The best depth is 108-110 ft of water. Chrome/blue and chrome/green spoons have been producing most of the action. The season ends shortly so take Yellow perch fishing will improve as the water cools. Look for the fish by Belvidere Park and Knollwood. Use Thill slip bobbers with a small fat head minnow in 8-10 ft of water. Put the minnow about 1 ft off bottom. Northern pike have been slow. The fish will move shallower as the water cools. They are currently located in 27-30 ft of water and scattered. We need the cool temps to get them into the shallow weed flats. Once there they can be caught on slip bobbers fished with golden shiners. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

DES PLAINES RIVER

No update.

DOWNSTATE NOTES

POWERTON: Boat and shore fishing is open. Final boat day is Oct. 20; final day of shore fishing is Oct. 27. HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season.

Larry Dozard of larrysfishinghole.com sent this update on upcoming closing dates:

Dale, Here are the Winter Lake Closures I have from IDNR for Central IL (& couple extra).

ANDERSON LAKE –– – THIS AREA Will CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING in Main Lake on Oct. 21st with Last Day to Fishing being Oct. 20 th during waterfowl season with bank fishing Only allowed. BANNER MARSH – ** THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING Oct. 1 8 th (last day to boat fish will be Oct. 1 7 th) — AND BANK FISHING ONLY ALLOWED AFTER 1PM but NO FISHING ALLOWED in EAST POINT ACCESS AREA, which is CLOSED TO ALL FISHING to provide a GOOSE REFUGE AREA during season till Feb. 1st – – CLINTON LAKE -R EMEMBER an easterly area of Clinton Lake between the DeWitt (CH14) and the 48 bridges will CLOSE to protect fish and wildlife FROM OCT. 10th through – typically March 31st – but with weekend, could be March 30th, 2018..? DOUBLE T S.F.&W.A. ** THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING Oct. 1 st with LAST DAY to Fish being Sept. 30th and will remain CLOSED till Feb 1st.. EVERGREEN LAKE – -Bait Shop Fall Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 7 Days

And LAST DAY BAIT SHOP OPEN is Oct. 1 4 th (Depending on bait supply) – Boat Rental Fall Hours: 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. SAT. & SUN. ONLY

– BOAT RENTAL will CLOSE for the season Oct. 8th

– – A SOUTHERN PART OF EVERGREEN LAKE – AROUND DEER ISLAND and ALL OF SIX-MILE CREEK BAY IS CLOSED TO GAS MOTORS from Oct. 15th through JAN. 1st to allow resting areas for migratory waterfowl. YOU ARE ALLOWED TO STILL RUN A TROLLING MOTOR IN THESE AREAS ONLY.- HENNEPIN-HOPPER LAKES – Lakes are CLOSED for the Season McMASTER LAKE at SNAKEDEN HOLLOW – * THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING for the Season on Oct. 1 6 th (last day to fish is Oct. 1 5 th) till Feb. 1st — NEWTON LAKE – As written in the fishing regs booklet : ** The cold arm of Newton Lake shall be Closed daily from one-half hour before sunrise until 1:00 pm to all fishing and boat traffic except for legal waterfowl hunters during waterfowl season commencing with regular duck season through the close of the Canada goose and regular duck season.

* For here – Regular South Waterfowl Season: Nov. 23 – Jan. 31 POWERTON LAKE – WINTER HOURS (Oct. 1st – April 30th): 8am – 4pm

– THIS LAKE WILL CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING ON OCT. 21 th (Last day for Boat fishing will be Oct. 20 th) and CLOSES TO SHORE FISHING and ALL FISHING ON OCT. 2 8 th (Last day for Shore fishing is Oct. 2 7th )

and REOPENS TO SHORE FISHING ONLY ON DEC. 2 6 t h AND NO BOAT FISHING till FEB. 15th – – PRAIRIE LAKE in Jim Edgar/ Panther Creek State F&W Area – Lake access is CLOSED to Fishing from Nov. 1st – Jan. 15th until After 12:01 PM on Wednesdays and Saturday s . RICE LAKE – * THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING on OCT. 21st with Last Day of Fishing being OCT. 20th and Will Re-Open at end of Duck & Goose Season.. SPRING LAKE (South & North) – * THIS AREA WILL BE CLOSED TO BOAT FISHING in Hunting Area ON OCT. 21st with Last Day to Boat Fish being Oct. 20 th –with BANK FISHING ALLOWED ONLY AFTER 1pm–AREAS THAT REMAIN OPEN TO BOATS ARE NORTH OF MAPLE ISLAND with ramp at north end at the Sky Ranch Road launch and IN PIKE HOLE with carry in boats – AND Shore Fishing is allowed in entire Lake after 1pm in Hunting areas or at boat ramps all day.. SANGCHRIS LAKE – * THE WEST and EAST ARMS OF LAKE and Small AREA NEAR DAM ARE CLOSED DURING WATERFOWL SEASON to boat traffic effective Oct. 1 8 th (last day to boat fish will be Oct. 1 7 th) through Jan. 31, 201 8 (during this time fishing boat traffic is permitted in the center hot arm only). Keep up the Good Work, Enjoy the Fall &

GOOD FISHING larrysfishinghole.com Larry

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing. LAKE SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Ken Wilson Guide Service.

FOX RIVER: WESTERN SUBURBS

No update.

FOX RIVER: WISCONSIN

No update.

GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY

Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay sent this:

Good Afternoon fellas. Here is a quick update as far as the fishing is concerned Pike action has been very good from the Little Sturgeon area north up to Sturgeon Bay. Look for weed edges and shoreline drops with weed cover. Casting or trolling large crank baits, spoons and spinner baits is a very good option along with dragging around large sucker minnows Perch fishing was on fire up until the super-hot weather pattern we got into, then it seemed to slow a bit. Once our normal fall weather and weather patterns come back like they should around the middle of the week I anticipate the Perch fishing will pick back up like it was and just get better as we move through fall just like the past 3 years. Little Sturgeon, Riley’s Bay, Sawyer Harbor and downtown Sturgeon Bay all good spots for Perch. Fathead minnows and crawler pieces the best live baits Salmon fishing in the Sturgeon Bay ship canal is still going strong as those fish are approaching the spawn. Trolling and casting an assortment of plugs and spoons working well along with soaking spawn sacs. Not a lot of fishermen have been traveling out to the deep water out on the lake, but the ones that have been, are experiencing some pretty good fishing right now for some nice 2 and 3 year old Salmon and some nice sized Rainbows. 120 to 180 feet has been the best depth and Howie Flies and an assortment of spoon working well Bass fish has been going OK…the fish are a bit spotty I guess you could say. With cooler temps forcasted, that should push them into their fall pattern where they will group up out on the reefs and deep ledges and make them a bit more predictable and easier to find. Generally the best baits this time of year are tubes, drop shot baits, spinner baits and live baiting with sucker minnows Walleye action has slowed a bit mainly because of our hot weather pattern, but should go back to normal, good fishing once we cool off. This time year the night trolling bite usually kicks into gear, but day time fishing is still pretty good to both trolling and rip jigging. Thanks; Lance LaVine Howie’s Tackle

1309 Green Bay Rd

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Ph: 920-746-9916

Wisconsin DNR report is usually posted Tuesdays and includes reports from both the bay and lake sides.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Bank fishing is open again. Final day of fishing is Oct. 10 Lake is open daily 6 a.m. (6:30 shore side) to sunset.

ILLINOIS RIVER

B & B Live Bait–(815) 433-0432–in Ottawa is open.

INDIANA STREAMS (LAKE MICHIGAN TRIBUTARIES)

Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map. Access points for Little Cal and Salt Creek, which are closer to Chicago than Trail Creek, may be found at littlecal_saltcreek_access.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

Burns ditch on 29th street gave a bunch up over the weekend upper streathes of salt creek and lil cal has fish trail creek has plenty also but has a ton of fishing pressure on it Spinners skein and spawn saks are baits to use

KANKAKEE RIVER

Nick Carr at Kankakee River Trading Post in Altorf said the river is low, clear and warm; smallmouth are best on minnows for live bait or spinners for lures; walleye reports slowed with the extended heat.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR’s annual fishing prospects. The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.

LAKEFRONT

Shoreline salmon/trout at the top.

CHICAGO: Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said lakers are good in 110-150 feet, especially to the north, even north of the R4 toward the reefs. Tom Platt at Henry’s said one of the byproducts of the heat wave is that catches of smallmouth picked up around the harbors.

WAUKEGAN: Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters and president of Trollers Unlimited sent this report:

Hi Dale Fishing was Improved this week from the slow past few weeks. Fishing in the harbor remains slow for kings. The warmer than normal harbor temps have kept the bass active. Fishing for lake trout has been good in 100 to 150 feet of water South of the harbor. When the trout are holding to the bottom Jimmy Fly Mo rigs behind 8” dodgers right on the bottom work. When they move up in the water column Magnum Warrior UV spoons have been the preferred lures. Trollers looking for sliver fish have to go deep, 250to 300 feet. Steelhead, 3 year old kings and 2 year old coho are out there deep, 100 feet to the bottom. Fishing there is inconsistent with some very good catches and some days very bad out there. Capt. Scott Wolfe

http://www.facebook.com/SchoolofFishCharters1/

http://www.schooloffishcharters.com

Lori Ralph at the Salmon Stop texted:

Things are still kind of slow now mainly because of the Heat, guys are fishing more at night after five or six and into the early hours of the morning getting Kings, but really haven’t had many reports. Boats are still going farther south if they care to spend the gas money but there are nicer fish the farther south they go

NORTH POINT: Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said they are going to 160-220 feet for lakers, and occasional steelhead, coho and king; mornings are better for salmon.

LaSALLE LAKE

Final day is Oct. 15. The cooling lake south of Seneca is open daily, 6 a.m. to sunset. Also, boaters should be aware that there will be no launching if wind is 14 mph or higher.

MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Check the latest from D & S Bait on Facebook.

MAZONIA

Through Oct. 7, close is 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 is the final day, except Monster Lake remains open year-round.

Check with Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Check with Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service sent this:

MILWAUKEE HARBOR

Check the Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report, which generally comes out Tuesdays for updates.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua, Wis. sent this:

With a weekend of weather that seemed more like mid-July than late September, air temps in the 80’s this past week brought water temps back into the 70’s. Some places as high as 74 degrees – quite a rise from the 62 degree marks the week before. The summer-like temps took their toll on anglers looking for the typical “fall” patterns. Some good catches taking place, for others things all mixed up. Smallmouth Bass: Good – Some deep water bites (as deep as 35’) on the deeper lakes, while shallower lakes and Flowages finding fish as shallow as 3-6’. 3-4” suckers, chubs and mud minnows best. Drop shotting working best on the deep fish. Good reports of 19-20”+ fish. Walleye: Good – Flowages producing some good catches on suckers, black chubs and muds. Play shallows early, move to deep wood mid-morning. On natural lakes, deep gravel humps and gravel/mud transitions of 18-35’ using 1/8-1/4 oz jigs on Lindy rigs with large fatheads. Musky: Good – Heat means speed, bucktails and spinner baits. Some good top-water reports. Weed flats to outside edges of 8-14’. Northern Pike: Good – #4-#5 Mepps spinner baits and fast moving 4-5” swim baits (GT360). Lots of “action” fish mostly low 20”ers. Bluegill: Good – Tough to locate at times. But once found (search 12-14’ weed edges – 6-8’ down) good to go. Largemouth Bass: Good–Fair – Sort of lost the edge. Lots of reports of anglers missing out on bass bite. Wacky worming doing best. Yellow Perch: Good – Some very good catches of 10-12” Perch on ½ crawlers. Search out shallow weed flats or drowned wood that holds insects, minnows. Crappie: Good-Fair – Usually a great time, except for some below dam action, best reports by trollers pulling small flicker shads and Hot ‘N Tots on Flowages Rain and storms due in today (9/25) that look to bring temperatures back into upper 60’s/ low 70’s. Color at only 20% or so. Looks to be a drawn out fall, surface temps need to get into low 60’s, upper 50’s for Musky bite to heat up. Red tailed chubs and Musky suckers in short supply. Kurt Justice

Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

www.kurtsislandsports.com

Like us on FaceBook

EAGLE RIVER: B+L, from reports from Colin Crawford of Colin Crawford Guide Service for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce, sent this:

Fishing Report With days getting shorter and water temperatures dropping, shallow weeds will start dying, moving fish into deeper areas to follow the oxygen that is left in the water. As this turnover starts, it will reoxygenate water levels from top to bottom as the thermocline will disappear. Panfish: Perch are found around the deeper weeds. Using slip bobber rigs tipped with minnows or a piece of red worm should catch you a bunch. Crappies are in the deeper weeds and around lay downs, so a slip bobber rig tipped with small minnow or plastic will work on these. Bluegills are up in the shallows, so a slip bobber rig tipped with a small piece of worm or wax worm will work on these fish. Bass: Largemouth will be found around structures such as, laydowns and docks. Throwing spinnerbaits and plastic will work even near top water and around pads and reeds will spark action. Smallmouth are going to be in and around the rocks, so jigs tipped with live bait, plastics, and crankbaits will work here. Northern: You will find these fish in and around the deeper weeds as the shallow weeds are starting to die. Walleye anglers will catch these while jigging. You can use smaller spinnerbaits like #3 or #4 Mepps. Safety pin style spinnerbaits are an effective choice. Walleye: These fish will be found on the deepest weed edges and on the rock piles. Minnows are working better now and crawlers will still work until water gets colder. As the month goes on, these fish will start moving towards the deeper breaks. Early mornings and later evenings will be the best times to catch a few for a fish fry. Muskies: Every strategy is working for these beasts, As the water temperatures start to cool off, fish will start moving to the deeper weed edges. Bucktails, rubber baits and crank-baits will all work this month.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

Water super hot so fish are turning really fast dark and are hard to eat to bite Best batch of fish we have had in years came in thru the ditch late last week. Still nothing like the old days but better than the last few years for sure Burns ditch on 29th street gave a bunch up over the weekend upper streathes of salt creek and lil cal has fish trail creek has plenty also but has a ton of fishing pressure on it Spinners skein and spawn saks are baits to use Lake fishing for casters and trollers really slow Tons of small 4 to 7 inch perch around since this warm spell getting some keeper perch was hard but fast action for most with all the heat From doughnut all the way to Michigan city perch wer pretty loaded in ther

LAKER REMINDER: Indiana now has a daily bag of three lake trout on Lake Michigan, to match Michigan. Illinois’ daily bag remains at two.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

The Root River Report from the Wisconsin DNR has started again. The Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report is generally posted on Tuesday and includes a Root river section. Click here for the stream flow update, which can be really important for how good the fishing is.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN

Shoreline/trib salmon/trout report staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor in at the top. Boaters are mainly chasing lakers. Perch bite has been spotty.

ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA

Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.

SHABBONA LAKE

Staff at Lakeside said catfish, up to 31 inches, are doing well, a weekend high school tournament produced 68 bass; water has warmed near 80 again.

Park is open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Lakeside is open 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m., until Sunday when opening goes to 6:30 a.m. The restaurant is open weekends.

Here are the hours for Lakeside for the next few months:

Shabbona Lakeside is now OPEN for the SEASON Lakeside will be open everyday, 7 days a week, September 6th to September 30th 6 AM to 6:30 PM October 1st to October 10th 6:30 AM to 6 PM October 11th to October 31st 7 AM to 5PM

For more information and reports from Lakeside, go to shabbonalake.com or call (815) 824-2581.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

The Wisconsin DNR posts a report during open water at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/lakemichigan/OutdoorReport.html. It is usually posted by Tuesday afternoon. Streadsm flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.

WISCONSIN DELLS

Sturgeon season runs through Sept. 30. Click here for regulations and information. Staff at River’s Edge said four keeper-sized sturgeon have been caught, but were released. Otherwise the top bites are walleye and smallmouth; water is low.

WOLF LAKE



No update.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.