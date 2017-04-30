Extension? Kris Bryant likes incentives, prefers to ‘play it out’

BOSTON – Talk to Cubs star Kris Bryant about things like contract extensions, and he might bring up his long track record of thriving when he has incentives to chase.

It goes back to grade school when his parents would give him $100 for every report card with straight A’s, and his grandparents would give him $20 for every Little League home run.

He got one B in his life, so a typical academic haul for a four-report-card year was $400.

His final year in Little League he hit 19 home runs, he said, “in like 30 games,” then played travel ball and added a bunch more. “I probably made $500.”

Kris Bryant's homer in the fifth Sunday night cut the Cubs' deficit to 2-1.

“I was a rich elementary schooler,” he said, smiling. “I was doing well. I like the incentives.”

So it should come as little surprise that when the Cubs reached out to the reigning National League MVP and agent Scott Boras before the season about a possible extension, it was probably an exaggeration to even refer to the encounter as “talks.”

Bryant, who was given a record $1.05 million for a pre-arbitration player this year, reaches the first of four arbitration winters after this season. He’s a free agent after 2021.

“I guess it’s a little early,” he said. “I still feel super young. I’m still getting used to all of this playing at this level. I’ll listen to whatever they have to say, but I just think that it might be in my best interest to just play it out and see where things go.”

Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (six years, $49.5 million) and Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (six, $53 million) were among several players at similar service time levels who signed extensions before the season. Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor conspicuously did not, turning down a reported $100 million deal.

“I’d rather just now focus on baseball and playing and not have any other distractions off the field like that,” Bryant said, “just because it’ll take away from my play on the field.”

Bryant homered in the fifth Sunday to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. The streak also includes a pair of doubles in Saturday’s victory over the Red Sox and a home run in his first career at-bat at Fenway Park on Friday.

Baez sits

Infielder Javy Baez had a rare day on the bench with a left-hander starting for the opponent, but manager Joe Maddon said it had less to do with Baez’ recent struggles at the plate than the fact Eduardo Rodriguez trends well against right-handed hitters.

Baez is just 4-for-24 in his last seven games with 11 strikeouts.

“I swear I’m not worried,” said Maddon, who added his bigger concern involves the potential emotional fatigue for Baez after an emotionally charged postseason and World Baseball Classic tournament in March.

Baez said he’s confident he’ll break out of his slump with continued hard work.

Notes: Maddon said pitching coach Chris Bosio is expected to rejoin the team at home for Monday’s series opener against Philadelphia after missing the last two series for personal reasons. …Maddon, when asked his thoughts after watching 22-year-old Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi this weekend: “I’m not afraid to say it. That’s Freddie Lynn reincarnated right there.”