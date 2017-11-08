Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games for domestic violence

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Elliott is expected to appeal the suspension and will have three days to do so. The story was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The suspension comes after an NFL investigation that began over a year ago after Elliott’s ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence in Columbus, Ohio. Though a Columbus court decided not to pursue charges against Elliott, the NFL can still suspend a player without any legal charge.

In writing to Elliott of the decision, Todd Jones, the NFL’s Special Counsel for Conduct said that investigators “were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence” against his ex-girlfriend during the week of July 16, 2016.

“After reviewing the record,” an NFL news release said, “And having considered the views of the independent advisors, the commissioner determined that the credible evidence established that Elliott engaged in conduct that violated NFL policy.”

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott walks on the field prior to the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game in Canton, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. | David Richard/Associated Press

The NFL Player’s Association tweeted that they are reviewing the decision and have been in contact with Elliott.

We are reviewing the decision and have been in touch with Ezekiel and his representatives to consider all options. https://t.co/lNO2llMaAx — NFLPA (@NFLPA) August 11, 2017

If Elliott does not appeal the suspension, he will begin his suspension on Sept. 2 and be eligible to return to the team’s active roster on Oct. 23.

Elliott was named to the Pro Bowl last year after leading the NFL in rushing last season with 1,631 yards on 322 carries. He also scored 15 rushing touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 363 yards and one touchdown.