‘F– it:’ Hector Rondon appreciates, moves on from tough WBC loss

MESA, Ariz. – Rondon’s foray into the World Baseball Classic didn’t last long, in large part because of the lead he blew against Team USA while pitching for Venezuela Wednesday night.

“I know I had a bad outing that day,” he said of the back-to-back homers he gave up to Adam Jones and Eric Hosmer. “But f— it; it is what it is. I enjoyed playing with those guys, and I was really happy to be there.

“Any moment you go to represent your country and be there for those fans, it’s fun.”

Rondon, the former Cubs closer who enters the season as one of their top setup men, seemed to put to rest any notion there might be a negative mental carryover from the rough experience the day after he joined the Venezuelan team for the second round of the tournament.

Rondon after giving up back-to-back home runs to Team USA in the eighth inning of Venezuela's loss in the WBC Wednesday.

“He was really upbeat when I spoke with him. I was really happy to see that,” Maddon said. “He said he feels great. That’s all I want to hear.”

Rondon, who said his emotions were “really high” pitching for his country, took solace in the fact his velocity and stuff were good.

“I just missed a couple pitches, and that’s it,” he said. “My arm feels good. My mind’s really good. And I take that for the experience, to come in here and keep working. I’m really happy where I am right now.”