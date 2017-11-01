Family and muskies: The organic way to passing on the outdoors

Three generations of Stalls--Eric (left), Zach and Bill--celebrated Zach's honors at the Muskie Expo Chicago. Credit: Dale Bowman

Zach Stall started muskie fishing when he was 5.

That was the most hopeful thing I heard Saturday during the Illini Muskies Alliance meeting, which included a depressing report from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The meeting was held at the Muskie Expo Chicago at Pheasant Run in St. Charles. I will process the bad news another day, probably Sunday.

First, let’s grab hope where we can.

Stall gives it to me. In part because the 9-year-old, a third-grader at Prince of Peace in Lake Villa, was there with his father Eric and his grandfather Bill. If the outdoors are to continue as a viable tradition, it needs to come organically out of families and/or friends.

Yes, it helps to have organized boosts, such as the Illinois Muskie Tournament Trail’s Youth Honor Roll. Stall was there to receive his plaque and rod and reel combo for those 10 and younger.

Several years ago, Howard Chambliss and Bob Kerans started that IMTT youth program. Cam Riedesel, son of a fishing friend, was honored several times in the program. It’s a good idea, one that works because of family involvement, no small part of any successful outreach program in the outdoors.

Stall’s big muskie, 45 inches, came this summer from Catfish Lake on Wisconsin’s Eagle River chain. Most the family’s muskie fishing is around Eagle River.

It made my morning when Stall lit up when I asked what his favorite method was and he said with topwaters. With such lures as the Top Raider, the Cannonball or Dr Evil. It also made my day that he crappie fishes with his grandfather and fishes for bass at a nearby pond.

Stall’s grandfather came to muskie fishing around 1970. He was out with the owner of a Cranberry Lake resort, an avid muskie fishermen, and a muskie was caught.

“I got the bug,” said Bill Stall, though it was the next year before he caught his first, a 26-incher with its own story, on Cranberry.

That “bug’’ can be passed on and was.

He began a muskie tradition with his sons with a Canada trip for Eric Stall’s graduation in the mid-1990s. It was so successful the trip has reached 22 years straight.

Again, a family tradition. There’s a theme here that works.

