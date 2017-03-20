Family says Bears legend Gale Sayers battling dementia

Bears legend Gale Sayers was diagnosed with dementia four years ago, the 73-year-old and his wife, Ardythe, have told the Kansas City Star.

Gale and Ardythe Sanders sat with the Star last week for a lengthy interview and the story was published Monday. They both believe his career as a Hall of Fame running back have led to his current condition.

“Like the doctor at the Mayo Clinic said, ‘Yes, a part of this has to be on football,’ ” Ardie Sayers told the Star, “It wasn’t so much getting hit in the head … It’s just the shaking of the brain when they took him down with the force they play the game in.”

Ardythe says Gale is healthy “as a horse,” working out with a trainer and playing golf near their home in Wakarusa, Ind. Gale Sayers has returned home after spending recent months in a facility. Wife Ardie has been working with Gale on signing his name.

GALE SAYER (40): Thc Chicago Bears' star halfback, begins his 103-yard run of a kickoff to score one of Bears' two touchdowns It the teamÕs 41to 13 defeat by the Pittsb¡rgh S,ee,ers in steelers in pitt stadium Sunday. It was almost the only bnght moment in a disastrous afternoon for the Bears in their opening game of the National Football League season.

“I say, ‘OK, come on, let’s fill up this page,’ ” said Ardie Sayers, who also is getting in-home care for her husband. “ ‘I’ll write one, and then you write one.’

“At times you can wait 30 minutes, or maybe 10 minutes. And then he’ll do it like there’s never been anything wrong. It takes a lot of patience.”

Originally, family and friends figured his forgetfulness was part of the normal aging process, but they said others began to take advance of Sayers’ increasingly vulnerable condition.

“You have people who have a little less moral stature than you would like to see in society,” Sayers’ brother Roger told the Star in a phone interview from Omaha, Neb.

Ardie has been working diligently to keep Gale’s mind sharp.

“I felt like I could do better here — give him more attention, give him more of the things he needs,” she said. “I don’t want him to be just sitting around doing nothing.