Fan hilariously trolls Bears with Glennon-Trubisky eclipse on Twitter

Understanding astronomical phenomenons like the solar eclipse can be difficult. But luckily, we have creative Twitter users to help break down these events in layman’s terms.

One Bears fan decided to demonstrate how eclipses work using two familiar faces on this year’s Bears roster on Twitter Monday.

Shayne L. Marsaw tweeted a photoshopped picture of Mike Glennon’s face getting covered up by Mitch Trubisky’s head.

Wow! The eclipse view from Halas Hall is amazing. #Bears pic.twitter.com/AgD4thMcKt Twitter user explains solar eclipse using two familiar Bears players' faces. | Shayne L. Marsaw/Twitter — Shayne L. Marsaw (@wasram) August 21, 2017

Let’s break down this metaphor down, shall we?

You see, Glennon is the sun in this example, while Trubisky is the moon. Glennon is meant to be in the spotlight as the team’s starting quarterback, but after two preseason games the rookie back-up quarterback from the University of North Carolina has stolen the spotlight from Glennon.

Makes sense, right?

The Bears originally tweeted “pictures” of their practice field while Monday’s solar eclipse passed through Illinois.

Marsaw shared the picture to a Bears’ tweet and it instantly shot to the top of the Bears’ replies.

While the Bears were only able to capture pitch black photos, Marsaw captured the real award-winning eclipse photograph.