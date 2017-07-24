Fans can watch Cubs-White Sox series on Facebook Live

Fans can watch two games of the Crosstown Showdown this year online via Facebook Live.

Teaming up with ABC7, the Cubs announced that both Monday’s and Wednesday’s games will be streamed on both the Cubs and ABC 7 Chicago Facebook pages. Monday’s game begins at 1:20 p.m. from Wrigley Field and Wednesday’s game begins at 7:05 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field. It will be available for fans in the team’s home television territory.

It is a part of a season-long, four-game test with the Cubs and Facebook.

In the past the Cubs’ Facebook Live efforts have been popular among fans. The team had more than 2 million viewers for their Jan. 2017 visit to the White House and more than 1.15 million watched the championship banner raising ceremony

Fans can watch the Facebook Live feed by clicking here (for the Cubs) and here (for ABC7 Chicago).

RELATED STORIES:

Free Red Line, Uber rides offered for Cubs, White Sox fans after games