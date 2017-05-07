Fans urged to #VoteKB for Kris Bryant as he trails in Final Vote

Kris Bryant trails Dodger third baseman Justin Turner in voting to determine the final National League player in the All-Star Game.

Fans have cast 6.7 million votes in the five-player, Final Vote contest. The Cubs third baseman is ahead of Nationals’ third baseman Anthony Rendon, Rockies’ first baseman Mark Reynolds and Marlins’ first baseman Justin Bour.

The Cubs has begun campaigning for Bryant urging fans to vote and have created the #VoteKB hashtag to support the reigning NL MVP.

Bryant would be only the second Cubs player to make the All-Star Game in the Final Vote. Anthony Rizzo made it in 2014.

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) is greeted by his teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)