Fans urged to #VoteKB for Kris Bryant as he trails in Final Vote
Kris Bryant trails Dodger third baseman Justin Turner in voting to determine the final National League player in the All-Star Game.
Fans have cast 6.7 million votes in the five-player, Final Vote contest. The Cubs third baseman is ahead of Nationals’ third baseman Anthony Rendon, Rockies’ first baseman Mark Reynolds and Marlins’ first baseman Justin Bour.
The Cubs has begun campaigning for Bryant urging fans to vote and have created the #VoteKB hashtag to support the reigning NL MVP.
Bryant would be only the second Cubs player to make the All-Star Game in the Final Vote. Anthony Rizzo made it in 2014.
Fans can cast ballots for Final Vote on MLB.com, Club sites and their mobile devices until Noon Thursday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, any tweet that includes a designated player hashtag — Bryant’s is
#VoteKB — will be tabulated as part of the official vote total used to determine the winners. The winners will be announced at 5 p.m.