Few saw this coming, but meet the new closing unit for the Bulls

Fred Hoiberg may have finally stumbled upon something.

And it hasn’t come from a lack of trying by the Bulls coach.

All season long, Hoiberg has been in search of a consistent closing unit. A group that can defend, stretch the defense out a bit, understand the pick-and-roll game of Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade, and play with confidence.

No one, however, saw this group coming.

Yes, Wade and Butler are no-brainers in crunch time. But in the wake of the trade deadline deal that sent Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Hoiberg has surrounded his two veteran leaders with youth.

Second-year players Cristiano Felicio and Bobby Portis, as well as second-round rookie pick Paul Zipser, were front and center in Thursday’s dramatic win over Golden State, and it could be a formula that has some legs, according to Hoiberg.

“I thought Bobby was awesome,’’ Hoiberg said, when discussing his latest look to closing out games. “He was fighting their guys on the glass, he was fighting our guys on the glass, he was just out there trying to make a big impact on the game. That’s what Bobby Portis is. He’s out there playing winning basketball right now and it’s great to see.

“Paul Zipser came back [from an ankle injury] and had a huge impact.’’

Felicio has been receiving praise from Hoiberg over the last month, and while he only had two points against Golden State, his 11 rebounds and presence at the rim didn’t go unnoticed.

Now, before Hoiberg starts writing this group down in pen, the second-year coach was smart enough to realize that the sample size is miniscule, even with just 21 regular-season games left.

Zipser, who played 23 minutes and scored nine points against the Warriors, was returning after missing the last few weeks with left ankle tendinitis, but had started getting late-game minutes before the injury.

It was his play that Hoiberg also singled out, especially because Zipser has been emerging as a versatile defender and a player that embraces physicality.

There was one offensive series late in the game in which Portis missed the screen opportunity for Butler, and the former German League standout ran up and dropped the wood on Butler’s defender. That’s the reason why Hoiberg comfortably reiterated that Zipser was the team’s sixth man now, jumping ahead of the likes of Nikola Mirotic.

“He really kind of solidified himself as our sixth man [before the injury] and a guy who’s closing games for us,’’ Hoiberg said of Zipser. “Paul, we missed him, there’s no doubt about that. He’s got size, he’s got length, he can put it on the floor and he can really defend.’’

And then there’s Portis.

The 2015 first-round pick took Gibson’s vacancy in the starting lineup, and in his first four games in his new role was averaging 11.3 points per game, as well as hitting six three-pointers in that time.

That included 17 points and 13 rebounds against the defending Western Conference Champions.

The next test comes on Saturday, when the Bulls host the Los Angeles Clippers. Another chance for Hoiberg to find out if his new closing unit really has some staying power.

“We already know who we can be,’’ Butler said. “Now it’s just about going out and showing everybody, showing ourselves every single night home and away. We know that we’re talented. We know that we can win. We’ve just got to go do it.’’