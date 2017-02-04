Fight club mentality working well for the Bulls turnaround

NEW ORLEANS – Punches have yet to be thrown.

A few elbows, some massive amounts of trash talking? No guarantees those haven’t been happening, but punches?

No, not yet.

Then again, there are at least four more practices scheduled before the end of the regular season, so there’s always time.

“We’ve been very competitive in practice, more than we’ve been all year,’’ veteran guard Rajon Rondo said of the recent Bulls turnaround. “Almost a couple fights. Me personally, I love it. That’s intensity we need.’’

An intensity that hasn’t been seen in a few years, either.

No one on the roster wanted to come out and label last year’s squad soft. Instead, they would use descriptions like “fail to deal with adversity,’’ as coach Fred Hoiberg liked to say. That failure was again on full display through a good part of this season, even with a large chunk of the roster turned over.

So what has changed? Well, it started in practices with a bit more of that fight club mentality going on.

“I start them,’’ Rondo said. “I’m the instigator. So I don’t really have any altercations. So no punches were thrown. But we’re competing at a high level now. And we hate to lose.’’

The young players on the roster have been following Rondo’s lead.

“Our chemistry is really good now,’’ rookie Denzel Valentine said. “Guys that aren’t playing as much, really positive. They’re pushing us at practice. We had a really competitive four-on-four game [on Friday]. Cam Payne got the best of me. Me and him were going at it and everyone was competing. We’ve just been competing in practice and trying to have a competitive culture.’’

While Hoiberg loves the mentality both on the practice floor and in live games lately, he also knows there’s a bit more to it than that.

With his roster fully healthy and general manager Gar Forman done tinkering, Hoiberg has been able to settle into a regular rotation.

“Guys coming off the bench have done a solid job playing their roles,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’ve got a lot of trust in each other, which you have to have, especially this time of year. And again, hopefully continue to go out there and continue to play unselfishly, play the right way.’’

Point guard blues

The Bulls will have a tough decision to make on Rondo in the offseason, either keeping him at $13.4 million or paying him a guaranteed $3 million to go elsewhere.

If he does leave, however, the Bulls will only have Payne and Jerian Grant under contract for their point guard spot, with Michael Carter-Williams expected to test the free agent market.

The good news for the Bulls is it is expected to be a deep point guard draft, and there’s also free agency. Stephen Curry, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague, George Hill and Shaun Livingston are all free agents, while Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry each own the option to test the market.

Rondo reiterated that he isn’t thinking about next year yet.