Film Study: Bears continue to feature OLB Leonard Floyd in coverage

Thoughts and observations after watching the film of the Bears’ 23-17 overtime win against the Steelers in Week 3:

Looking at Leonard

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was credited with an assisted tackle on Sunday. That’s it. He didn’t tally one solo stop. He also didn’t register a hit on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

But Floyd’s value extends beyond box scores. He’s yet to record a sack this season, but that doesn’t mean he’s been ineffective. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is putting Floyd’s versatile talents to good use.

Bears OLB Leonard Floyd leaps after QB Ben Roethlisberger. (Getty)

Much like in Week 1 against the Falcons, Floyd was featured in coverage often to compensate for the Steelers’ talented array of pass catchers: running back Le’Veon Bell and receivers Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster.

Floyd dropped into coverage 11 times, including four instance in the fourth quarter. He only was exposed once. Smith-Schuster beat Floyd’s leverage to the outside early in the fourth, turning a five-yard completion into a 25-yard gain.

As for rushing Roethlisberger, Floyd was sent inside on stunts at times. He also was aligned inside in an upright position at points.

Floyd’s best shot at Roethlisberger came in the second quarter when he came inside of Willie Young on a stunt. Roethlisberger evaded Floyd by sliding to his right.

Floyd is by far the Bears’ best outside linebacker in coverage because of his unique combination of speed, size and athleticism. Using Floyd in coverage allows Fangio to disguise what he uses from week to week depending on matchups.

That showed up against the Steelers.

Floyd dropped into the right flat when nickel back Bryce Callahan blitzed off the left edge, sacked Roethlisberger and forced a fumble.

When Young sacked Roethlisberger to conclude regulation, Floyd was double-teamed by right tackle Chris Hubbard and guard David DeCastro. The Bears only rushed three on that play.

“By no means is [Floyd] off to a slow start,” coach John Fox said. “He’s very disruptive. I think our opponents and people that look at him on tape understand that.”

Tough in the trenches

To slow down Bell, Fangio wanted his defensive line to hold their gaps longer and be patient. Bell, of course, is known for his patient, unorthodox style of running.

In the end, it was job well done up front.

Bell struggled to get going all game. His longest run of 13 yards came on a first-and-20 draw play in the fourth quarter.

Akiem Hicks was involved in four tackles of Bell, while Eddie Goldman and Jonathan Bullard had two each.

Receivers step up

The Bears receivers’ impact on the run game shouldn’t be overlooked. They made blocks that helped spring long runs by Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen.

Just watch the Bears’ three runs in overtime.

Josh Bellamy sealed off cornerback Joe Haden to open Cohen’s cutback on his game-breaking 36-yard run. Bellamy then handled safety J.J Wilcox on Howard’s 18-yard run.

Thompson eliminated cornerback Artie Burns during Howard’s game-winning 19-yard run, though he definitely was close to holding.