Film Study: Leonard Floyd’s concussion part of rough 1st quarter

Thoughts and observations after watching the film of the Bears’ 41-21 loss to the Redskins

Focusing on Floyd

Coach John Fox couldn’t pinpoint the hit that resulted in rookie outside linebacker Leonard Floyd’s second concussion of the season. But two plays stand out.

Floyd, who only played in the first quarter, lowered his head in his attempt to tackle running back Robert Kelley on his five-yard run to start the Redskins’ second possession.

Bears OLB Leonard Floyd misses Redskins QB Kirk Cousins. (AP)

With his head down, Floyd not only collided with Kelley, but also defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. Floyd appeared shaken after the play, but he remained in the game.

The most unfortunate part of the collision was that it didn’t need to occur. It only happened after rookie safety Deon Bush failed to tackle Kelley in the backfield.

As for Floyd, one alarming aspect of the play is how similar his tackle attempt was to the one that resulted in his first concussion this season.

In the Bears’ 22-16 loss to the Giants on Nov. 20, Floyd lowered his head to tackle running back Rashad Jennings. It turned into a helmet-first collision with Hicks and brief stay in the hospital.

Floyd’s head also appeared to snap off the ground earlier against the Redskins when he failed to sack quarterback Kirk Cousins.

On the Redskins’ second play from scrimmage, Floyd jammed tight end Vernon Davis before having a free rush at Cousins. Floyd slipped and fell hard as he reached for Cousins.

It was all part of a rough first quarter for Floyd. He also was caught flat-footed on running back Chris Thompson’s seven-yard touchdown run on a read-option look. It came seven plays after he collided with Hicks.

Second speed

The Bears’ secondary looks due for some athletic upgrades. The speed and quickness of receivers DeSean Jackson (five catches, 114 yards) and Pierre Garcon (four catches, 94 yards) led to significant separation on all of their receptions. The Bears also looked slow in their attempts to tackle Jackson and Garcon after catches.

Veteran Tracy Porter blamed himself afterward, but it was apparent that his nagging knee injury limited him. He was in man coverage on Jackson’s 57-yard reception (Porter slipped) and Garson’s 25- and 46-yard catches.

Porter also was flagged for pass interference after Jackson got behind him in the second quarter. It was a 28-yard penalty.

Cornerback Johnthan Banks, safety Harold Jones-Quartey, linebacker Jerrell Freeman and outside linebacker Sam Acho also had Jackson and Garson in coverage.

A positive anyone?

The broadcast called receiver Cam Meredith’s 21-yard touchdown catch late in the second a well-executed play. But it wasn’t. It was a fortunate break.

Meredith’s corner route was designed to run under Josh Bellamy’s post, but the two receivers nearly collided at the goal line.

It still was a good call for the Redskins’ coverage. Safety Greg Toler almost joined the receivers’ near-collision. He couldn’t turn to cover Meredith.