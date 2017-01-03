Fire cautiously optimistic about season, ending playoff drought

General manager Nelson Rodriguez recalls the excitement he felt when the Fire emerged from the 2016 preseason with an unblemished record.

The Fire promptly followed that up with a regular season that produced only seven victories and a MLS-worst 31 points.

So after the Fire wrapped up this preseason with a 6-0 mark, Rodriguez couched his enthusiasm. He traded enthusiasm for a cautious optimism that is also peppered with confidence based on a team he feels is better equipped to face a long season, which begins Saturday on the road against the Columbus Crew.

“I think this group recognizes it is its own entity,” Rodriguez said this week at the club’s annual kickoff luncheon. “This team does not carry with it the burden of previous teams and recent results and it has come together in a good way.”

The Fire added midfielders Dax McCarty and Juninho and forward Nemanja Nikolic to an offensive attack that already included Michael de Leeuw and David Accam. That group should enable the Fire to finish off more scoring chances than last season, which included 11 losses that were decided by a goal.

Even with the roster additions, though, last year’s struggles taught Rodriguez about the perils of a schedule he knows will include some rough patches. Rodriguez believes a positive start will validate what the Fire showed in six exhibition victories and in turn will “convert hope into belief,” Rodriguez said.

But patience will also factor into the equation.

“It’s going to take time and time is a difficult thing to ask of our fans,” Rodriguez said. “Good teams come together over time.”

As Veljko Paunovic prepares for his second year at the helm, he too is slow to put too much stock into how the Fire starts the year. Like Rodriguez, Paunovic heads into the season with a renewed sense of confidence – both among his staff and his players.

But the proof will come over the long haul as the Fire, who will operate primarily out of a 4-4-2 system, look to return to the MLS playoffs for the first time since 2012.

“The guys look pretty confident…but we want to stay on the ground,” Paunovic said. “We want to build expectation as the season starts and move forward.”

That starts with moving away from a second straight perfect preseason. But as the Fire do, McCarty, the former New York Red Bulls captain who was obtained last month, senses a team that can be multi-faceted in its approach.

In the past, And McCarty said the Fire relied too heavily on Accam for scoring. But now, he now believes the Fire can be frustrating to prepare for because of the ways they can attack offensively.

“This is a team we should be cautiously optimistic that we’re going to have a better season,” McCarty said. “The goal is to always make the playoffs and from there, anything can happen. This is a team that should be confident that we can make the playoffs and that’s what we’re going to try to do all season.”

