Fire hope better talent, tougher mentality ends playoff drought

The Fire spent the offseason adding pieces to a roster that general manager Nelson Rodriguez and coach Veljko Paunovic believe now has the makings of a playoff team.

But after failing to qualify for the postseason each of the last four seasons, changing the mentality of a team that finished 2016 with Major League Soccer’s worst record has become a focal point as the Fire move toward next month’s season opener against the Columbus Crew.

Forward Michael de Leeuw, who spent half the season with the Fire last year, admitted that the Fire allowed themselves to be pushed around too many times during a 7-17-10 campaign.

And if things are going to be different moving forward, de Leeuw says his team’s mental approach must too.

“We were too nice,” de Leeuw said last week. “We have to believe more in ourselves. It’s on the field, off the field.

“Sometimes, you need some guys to say something. It’s not always good, especially with what you saw last year. Sometimes, you need people to say something about it. Also, when we play away (from home), don’t be so nice to the teams that are higher than us. Be aggressive. Take what you can get.”

Rodriguez’s offseason moves are designed to improve the Fire both on and off the field. Midfielder and former New York Red Bulls captain Dax McCarty was added to a roster that Rodriguez acknowledged lacked leadership. Serbian forward Nemanja Nikolic and Brazilian midfielder Juninho were brought in to not only provide goal-scoring ability, but to help change the culture.

Paunovic said last week as the Fire began preseason training that the additions will make the Fire more competitive and able to impose its will on opponents. Paunovic, who will coach the MLS All-Stars this summer at Soldier Field, looks at the collection of talent Rodriguez has assembled and sees a marked difference from the squad that lost four of its last six games.

“We have more guys who are champions, who were champions, who won, who have more experience and guys who actually know how to deal with difficult situations,” Paunovic said. “Every team goes through the long season, through different situations and challenges and you have to have guys on your team, in your staff, in your club – guys who know that in that moment, you have to be calm…and get stronger and get out of that situation.”

Paunovic points at situations – especially late in games – when the Fire didn’t respond correctly to opportunities. But now, armed with better players and a stronger leadership base, the second-year coach insists things will be different.

Preseason optimism is one thing. But as de Leeuw looks at the adjustments Rodriguez and Paunovic have made across the field, he sees the potential of a team looking to move out of the MLS basement and back into playoff contention for the first time since 2012.

“With the new players, plus the improvement we had last year at the end (of the season), I think it’s realistic that we’re going for the playoffs,” de Leeuw said. “If you don’t want to go for the playoffs, don’t start the season.”

Follow me on Twitter @JeffArnold_.