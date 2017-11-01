Fire still looking to add talent and with options in MLS Draft

Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez, right, discusses options with coach Veljko Paunovic at last year's MLS SuperDraft in Baltimore last year. The Fire have two first-round picks this year. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez hopes to have as complete and competitive of a team in place by the time the Major League Soccer season begins in March.

But following an off-season when the Fire added Hungarian forward Nemanja Nikolic and Brazilian midfielder Juninho and are still hoping to add more playmakers, exactly what the Fire looks like by opening day remains an unfinished picture.

The Fire owns four picks, including two first-round selections (No. 3 and 11) in Friday’s MLS SuperDraft. With no deals imminent to add at least one more premier player to a mix of talent that includes eight international players, Rodriguez said Wednesday that he and coach Veljko Paunovic remain undecided as to which path they will follow on draft day.

In addition to the two first-round picks, the Fire also has a selection in the third and fourth round.

“(Roster uncertainty) forces us to be constantly re-evaluating best player or greater need,” Rodriguez said. “And ultimately, we’re going to have to make a decision…(Determining) impact is an inexact science.”

What the Fire will do with the No. 3 pick remains undetermined. Rodriguez said he is open to trading up or down from the third spot depending on the possibilities made available to him as Friday’s draft approaches.

As the Fire continue to pursue more star power – especially in the center midfield – Rodriguez remains in discussions with three players. But the Fire also find themselves as just one of multiple suitors attempting to dip into the same talent pool. Given that reality, Rodriguez does not expect any deals to be made before Friday’s draft.

Rodriguez entered the offseason in search of a what he calls a “boss” who can not only provide talent, but leadership to a club that was short on a take-charge personality last season. Although Nikolic and Juninho “add a great layer of leadership”, Rodriguez made it clear his talent search has not yet ended.

“If we can add to it, we will,” he said.

With Juninho, Matt Polster, Drew Conner and Collin Fernandez already in the midfielder fold, Rodriguez stresses a high complete level for playing time. As the roster continues to take shape as the Fire enters Year 2 of a three-year rebuilding project, Rodriguez expects open competitions to take place all over the field, including on the back line.

But after the Fire again struggled in the first year of the Rodriguez-Paunovic regime, Rodriguez sees glimpses of sliver lining. He said Wednesday that young, returning players will begin the season with a better understanding of what is expected.

Taking the next step from a season Rodriguez saw some positive steps forward, however, will go a long way in whether the Fire can play their way back into playoff contention.

But Rodriguez insisted Wednesday that building that mentality will need to take place across the board in an environment where nothing will be guaranteed.

“We need to create a highly competitive environment where players have to understand that there are going to people who want a spot on the (starting) 11 on a daily basis,” Rodriguez said.

