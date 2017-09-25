First-and-10: Bears win, but it’s all about the QB — Mitch Trubisky

Mike Glennon was the winning quarterback Sunday when the Bears beat the Steelers on Sunday. He completed 15-of-22 passes for 101 yards, one touchdown and one interception for a 74.2 rating. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

It wasn’t exactly a “Rex is our quarterback” moment, but Bears coach John Fox acknowledged — as best he could — that Mike Glennon will start at quarterback against the Packers on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

“We’re not going to announce our starting lineup until pretty close to game time,” Fox said, “But I think that’d be a fairly proper assessment.”

That the question was asked and answered is a good indication of just where the Bears stand after an upset victory over the Steelers on Sunday. Until further notice, every victory is a small step for the Bears. The chance to take a giant leap won’t come until Mitch Trubisky becomes the starter.

Glennon passed for 101 yards and the Bears had 84 net passing yards in their 23-17 victory over the Steelers on Sunday at Soldier Field. That’s the Bears’ fewest passing yards in a victory since 2010, when Todd Collins and Caleb Hanie combined for 51 passing yards and the Bears had 29 net passing yards in a 23-6 victory over Fox’s Carolina Panthers.

But that’s when Jay Cutler was injured and would return the following week. The Bears’ victory Sunday was more reminiscent of the glory days of the Lovie Smith regime in 2005 and 2006, when the Bears would win with substandard quarterback performances by Kyle Orton and Rex Grossman and Lovie would find off queries about whether he had a better option.

With a savage defense and strong, sometimes spectacular, special teams, the Bears won five games with fewer than 100 net passing yards in 2005-06. Nobody else in the NFL won more than three in that span.

And the refrain is familiar. “He wasn’t perfect as far as the mistakes and turnovers,” Fox said about Glennon, “but like everybody out there, they played well enough for us to win.”

It’s only a matter of time before that rationalization gives way to the opposite one: ‘We’re going with the guy who gives us the best chance to win.’ If Trubisky was not ready to play he wouldn’t be the No. 2 quarterback. Is there a difference between being ready to play and ready to start? Unless Glennon suddenly finds a way to get the ball downfield besides handing it off to Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen, we’ll find out soon enough. The way the Bears are going, there’s no such thing as a big win unless Trubisky is under center.

2. The Bears rushed for 220 yards on 38 carries (5.8 avg.) against the Steelers. That’s only the fourth time in Mike Tomlin’s 11 seasons that an opponent has rushed for 200 or more yards.

But even more impressive was the Bears’ balance. They rushed for 114 yards on 20 carries int he first half (5.7 avg.) and 106 yards on 18 carries (5.9 avg.) in the second half — and were at their best at the end. That’s the first time in the Tomlin era a team has rushed for 100 or more yards in each half against the Steelers.

3. The Bears have all but thrown up their hands with their wide receiver situation. They had only four wide receivers active Sunday and Deonte Thompson was the only one to catch a pass. And it wasn’t much — an uninspired nine-yard gain on third-and-16 in the fourth quarter.

The last time the Bears had fewer receiving yards from their wide receivers, they won the Super Bowl. In 1985 against the Lions, Ken Margerum’s eight-yard reception from Steve Fuller was the only one by a Bears wide receiver in a 24-3 victory.

The previous year, the Bears nearly won a game without a catch from any wide receivers. Running back Matt Suhey (5-34, one touchdown) and tight ends Emery Moorehead (4-53) and Pat Dunsmore (2-14) had all the receptions from Rusty Lisch and Walter Payton (who threw a touchdown pass to Suhey) in a 20-14 loss to the Packers, who scored the winning touchdown with 35 seconds to play.

4. Credit Where It’s Due Dept.: The Bears’ wide receivers didn’t do much in the passing game, but Thompson and Josh Bellamy had big blocks in the running game, especially in overtime, with Thompson clearing the way for Jordan Howard’s winning 19-yard touchdown.

5. Believe it or not, Sunday was the first time in more than 10 years (and 39 tries) that the Bears, Cubs and White Sox won on the same day.

The last time that happened, on Sept. 16, 2007, the heroes were Devin Hester (73-yard punt return in a victory over the Chiefs), Cedric Benson (101 rushing yards), Tommie Harris (two sacks), Matt Murton (three-run homer vs. the Cardinals), Jason Marquis (one run in 6 1/3 innings) and Jim Thome, whose two-run walk-off homer gave the Sox a 9-7 win over the Angels.

6. Injury problems continue to make it difficult for the Bears to sustain any progress. Safety Quintin Demps is out indefinitely with a broken arm.

Guard Josh Sitton (ribs) could return against his former team, the Packers, on Thursday night after missing Sunday’s game. Sitton played in 122 of 124 games with the Packers since becoming a starter in 2009 — with starting streaks of 49 and 75 games. But his longest streak with the Bears is six games.

This already the third time the 31-year-old Sitton has missed a game because of injury with the Bears.

7. Is Aaron Rodgers losing his touch? The Packers’ quarterback still seems to be at the top of his game, but had an interception returned 75 yards for a touchdown by Bengals cornerback William Jackson — only the second pick-6 of Rodgers’ career and the first since 2008. It ended a streak of 139 games and 4,502 passes without a pick-6.

Rodgers not only is the NFL’s all-time leader in lowest interception percentage (1.6) but rarely throws a bad one. But in Week 1, he had a 64-yard pick-6 by Seahawks defensive lineman Nazair Jones nullified by a penalty. And in the 2015 playoffs, he had a 100-yard return by the Cardinals Patrick Peterson also nullified by a penalty.

8. Tyre Brady Watch: With Marshall off last week, Brady did not play. He has 19 receptions for 373 yards (19.6 avg.) and two touchdowns. The Thundering Herd play at Cincinnati on Saturday.

9. Ex-Bears Player of the Week: Josh McCown is still living the dream. McCown out-dueled his good friend Jay Cutler to spark the Jets to an upset of the previously unbeaten Dolphins on Sunday. He completed 18-of-23 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for a 126. 3 passer rating. Cutler was 26-of-44 for 220 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 70.3 rating.

10. Bear-ometer: 6-10 — at Packers (L); vs. Vikings (L); at Ravens (L); vs. Panthers (W); at Saints (L); vs. Packers (W); vs. Lions (W); at Eagles (L); vs. 49ers (W); at Bengals (L); at Lions (L); vs. Browns (W); at Vikings (L).

