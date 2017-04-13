First of the Year morels: Or the side benefits of Pokémon GO

Early find of morel mushrooms on April 13 (with the Sun-Times as the date stamp) in northeast Illinois; Credit: Dale Bowman

So our youngest boy texts, while out rambling around playing Pokémon GO, “Is It a morrel”

It’s a text, so I’ll forgive the punctuation (or lack of it) and spelling.

Well, that, and it is earliest anyone in our family found morels on their own. Quite proud of him. As his photo showed (right), he had indeed found our First of the Year morel.

Figured there would be more and told him to look around. Sure enough, he found more.

FYI, the lead photo with the Sun-Times front page is more than just a blatant push for the Chicago newspaper still covering the outdoors. Photographing morels by a newspaper with the date showing on the front or back pages is a time-honored tradition in morel hunting.

Glad our family fits into that tradition.