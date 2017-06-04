Fishapalooza 2 to a flea market to a fundraiser/event for Helping Veterans Go Fishing, here’s the Show & Go for this weekend around Chicago outdoors.
Fishapalooza 2: Open house at FishTech in Morton Grove on Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9.
Fishapalooza 2: Open house at FishTech in Morton Grove on Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9. Click here for more details.
Here’s the word on Facebook:
1/2 OFF LINE WINDING. .07 BRAID-.02 MONO.
BUY ANY ST CROIX, FALCON, OR DAIWA FISHING ROD OVER $100.00 RECEIVE $20 GIFT CERT. TO FISHTECH.
ARCHERY RANGE TAKE A SHOT & WIN A CHANCE TO WIN FREE 4 WEEK ARCHERY CLASSES VALUE $65.
FREE LUNCH
SHUR SET AND MUSKIE ATTACKER IN HOUSE TO HELP BUILD CUSTOM LURES.
AND WORLD CLASSIC BAITS THERE SHARING SECRETS TO CATCHING HUGE CARP.
YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED. BRING YOUR REELS, MAKE SOME LURES, HAVE FUN SHARING STORIES AND LEARNING SOME SECRETS. DONT FORGET TO BRING YOUR APPETITE SERVING UP SOME LUNCH… BBQ BY WILLIE
Used & Antique Sportsman’s Fleamarket: Fishing or hunting related (no guns or ammo) flea market at Top Fuel Saloon in Braidwood, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Contact Chris at (779) 456-0263 or Angusgibson@gmail.com
Helping Veterans Go Fishing Event & Fundraiser: It begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Oak Lawn VFW. Click here for more info. Here’s the word on Facebook
You are Invited This Sunday!!!!! If you are a Veteran and within 3-4 Hrs Drive to Vfw Post 5220 at 9514 S 52nd Ave Oak lawn IL 60453 This event is well worth it for you. If you are a Fisherman and or a Supporter this event is for you. Each Veteran will receive over $100 Worth of free Fishing gear and Free Raffles. We also will have Pay Raffles and Food for everyone. Facebook.com/HelpingVeteransGoFishing