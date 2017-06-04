Fishapalooza 2, Veteran’s Fishing: Show and Go, Chicago outdoors

Fishapalooza 2 to a flea market to a fundraiser/event for Helping Veterans Go Fishing, here’s the Show & Go for this weekend around Chicago outdoors.

SHOW DETAILS

Fishapalooza 2: Open house at FishTech in Morton Grove on Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9. Click here for more details.

Here’s the word on Facebook:

1/2 OFF LINE WINDING. .07 BRAID-.02 MONO.

BUY ANY ST CROIX, FALCON, OR DAIWA FISHING ROD OVER $100.00 RECEIVE $20 GIFT CERT. TO FISHTECH.

ARCHERY RANGE TAKE A SHOT & WIN A CHANCE TO WIN FREE 4 WEEK ARCHERY CLASSES VALUE $65.

FREE LUNCH

SHUR SET AND MUSKIE ATTACKER IN HOUSE TO HELP BUILD CUSTOM LURES.

AND WORLD CLASSIC BAITS THERE SHARING SECRETS TO CATCHING HUGE CARP.

YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED. BRING YOUR REELS, MAKE SOME LURES, HAVE FUN SHARING STORIES AND LEARNING SOME SECRETS. DONT FORGET TO BRING YOUR APPETITE SERVING UP SOME LUNCH… BBQ BY WILLIE

Used & Antique Sportsman’s Fleamarket: Fishing or hunting related (no guns or ammo) flea market at Top Fuel Saloon in Braidwood, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Contact Chris at (779) 456-0263 or Angusgibson@gmail.com

Helping Veterans Go Fishing Event & Fundraiser: It begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Oak Lawn VFW. Click here for more info. Here’s the word on Facebook