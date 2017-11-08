“Fishing Season” art exhibit to Conservation World: Show & Go

Another weekend where I think a “Show & Go” is in order.

For me it starts with the opening reception for the “Fishing Season” art exhibit at Paul Henry’s Art Gallery in Hammond tonight.

Conservation World at the Illinois State Fair opens today, but our family will not get there until Sunday.

“FISHING SEASON” ART EXHIBIT

Paul Henry’s Art Gallery is located at 416 Sibley, Hammond, IN 46320.

I am familiar with a few of the artists, but most of them are new to me, so this will be particularly interesting for me.

For information call (219) 678-5015 or go to them on Facebook.

Here are more details from the gallery:

August 11, Friday, 6 to 9PM opening for “Fishing Season,” an art

exhibit of all things fish, fishy, fishing, of fishes including fried

fish, leaping fish, feeding fish, schools of fish, abstract fish, dead

fish, hunters of fish, canned fish, trophy fish, captive fish, wild

fish, symbolic fish, fantasy fish, memories of fish all by 30

painters, printers, photographers and sculptors.

Sounds like quite the lineup.

CONSERVATION WORLD

Most years, I make it with my family to the Illinois State Fair, which runs through Aug. 20 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

My favorite stop, and it is generally a long one, is at Conservation World in the northwest corner of the Fairgrounds.

Inside, I usually have my fair meal at 17th Street Barbeque, in part because I love their award-winning barbeque and also because my photo with a big muskie once hung in their place in Murphysboro.

My favorite stop is at the fish tank, which this year, from what I saw on Twitter earlier this week, will feature a big alligator gar.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources: