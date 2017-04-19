Fishing swap meet to archery championship: Chicago outdoors

We’ve got a fishing swap meet tonight to the IBO State Championship this weekend for Show & Go this week.

Otherwise, below are individual show details for this week.

Swap Meet/Fundraiser: South Side Muskie Hawks chapter of Muskies Inc., Vince’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, Chicago, 7 tonight, April 19. Contact John Daley, (773) 581-8650

Illinois IBO State Champions/World Qualifier: Blackhawk Field Archers, Rockton, Saturday-Sunday, blackhawkfieldarchers.com. Contact Brenda Lee, (708) 567-7431. For more info, click here.