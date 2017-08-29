Jose Abreu raises average to .303 with four hits in White Sox’ loss

MINNEAPOLIS — If Jose Abreu would say he’s in the best shape of his life at age 30 he’d probably be telling the truth.

The White Sox first baseman is playing at 243 pounds, 35 below the 278 he weighed in at when the Sox signed him to a club record $68 million out of Cuba on Oct. 23, 2013.

He has missed but one game this season and is still producing steady power – according to STATS LLC Abreu is the first player in franchise history with four consecutive 25-homer seasons — and he’s on pace to record career highs in doubles (44), extra-base hits (82) and runs (95).

Abreu played in 145 games in 2014 (ankle tendinitis prompted his only stint on the disabled list in May), 154 in 2015 and 159 in 2016 and he might set a career high in 2017. Only 11 of his games this season have been as the designated hitter, so it’s not like he’s playing half games, so to speak.

Jose Abreu is welcomed back to the dugout after he score during the sixth inning against the Twins on Tuesday. Aug. 29, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP)

He leads the team in hit by pitches with 12 and has played through pain, especially when his ankles and feet were bothering him early on, but he says he has never asked for a day off.

“A few times I felt like I needed a rest,’’ Abreu said Tuesday through interpreter Billy Russo, “but at the same time I say to myself, ‘I am here to play. They are paying me to be on the field every day.’ With that in mind, I just grind it out and haven’t asked for a day off. No, I wasn’t doing it.’’

If there is a more diligent worker on the team, director of conditioning Allen Thomas can’t identify one.

“Abreu,’’ Thomas said. “Always diligent — just a workaholic.’’

Abreu, who would go 4-for-4 with a double, walk, two RBI and run scored in the Sox’ 6-4 loss to the Twins, arrived at Target Field at noon Tuesday for a 7:10 p.m. game. To max out the in-season conditioning program is to train four days a week.

“He doesn’t miss,’’ Thomas said. “Works on running. Works on distance. Hitting. Most of the time he’ll come and finish at night.’’

And Abreu’s offseason conditioning is impeccable, too, Thomas said.

“Followed it to a T,’’ Thomas said.

Abreu and Thomas both know there is a bad-luck factor to certain injuries, like bone bruises or breaks from getting hit by pitches, or bruises and sprains from slides etc.

“I don’t think there is a secret,’’ Abreu said. “Maybe the key is working hard in the offseason to be in the best shape possible, to get through the season without any major injury.’’

About to turn 30 in the offseason, Abreu determined at season’s end he would play this season under 250 pounds.

“I had to be in better shape, I had to take off some weight,’’ he said.

“Honestly, when you turn 30 your body changes and you have to adjust your routine and watch what you eat because your body is not the same.’’

As the Sox opened a three-game series against the Twins having won four of their last five games, Abreu raised his average to .303. He has been a model of consistency, batting .317, .290 and .293 his first three seasons.

The double, which scored Adam Engel, was an unconventional sort — a blooper to short center that would have otherwise been a single. But with no one covering, Abreu tried for second and would have been tagged out by Hildenberg who went to cover had he now maneuvered around the pitcher to reach safely. It was his 36th double, setting a career high.

Sox right-hander James Shields lasted five innings, allowing four runs including a homer to Jorge Polanco, who also went deep against Aaron Bummer for his ninth of the season but his six in the last six games against the Sox. He became the fifth Twin in history to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game.

Yolmer Sanchez and Avisail Garcia had RBI for the Sox.