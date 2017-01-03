Five ways the Bears could replace Jay Cutler

INDIANAPOLIS — Fluid is the Bears’ buzzword. It’s how general manager Ryan Pace characterized Jay Cutler’s situation and his team’s situation overall at quarterback.

“There are a lot of scenarios right now and there are a lot of different things that can happen,” Pace said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “It’s fluid throughout this week and as we approach free agency and even after free agency.”

For Cutler, fluidity essentially means he’s in flux for the first time in his Bears’ career. Though Pace said keeping him remains an option, it’s widely thought around the league that the Bears will move on.

“At this point, we pretty much have everything on the table,” Pace said. “For us, to do it the responsible way, that’s necessary.”

With everything fluid – “There are a lot of different options,” Pace said — here are five ways for the Bears to replace Cutler:

Jay himself?

OK, at this point, it seems very unlikely that Cutler returns. But Pace seems intent on keeping him as an option for now. At least that’s what he’s saying.

Either way, Cutler’s trade value might have increased with the news that the Patriots aren’t expected to trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin also said that his team isn’t actively looking to trade A.J. McCarron.

“That diminishes our football team,” Tobin said.

Cutler, though, is available. It’s a trade process, according to a league source, that Cutler has a some input in.

Pace made it a point to highlight his communication with Bus Cook, Cutler’s agent.

“We’re close,” Pace said. “In times like these, that relationship is important because we can be honest and transparent. He’s one of the top agents out there. That helps in this process.”

Brian Hoyer

The Bears like Hoyer. Coach John Fox highlighted his efficiency and ball security, while Pace called him a “big part of the equation” for the Bears.

Hoyer, who is recovering from a broken arm, also has said that he’s open to being a mentor should his next team draft a quarterback with the long term in mind.

The Bears like Matt Barkley, too. Connor Shaw, a restricted free agent, also in the mix.

While not Cutler, going with Hoyer, Barkley or both would fit the option that Pace described as “staying the course.”

Mike Glennon

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a “perfect scenario” the Bucs would re-sign Glennon. But that would be as Jameis Winston’s backup. So free agency awaits Glennon.

“He’s going to have some other opportunities,” Licht said.

With everything to consider, the Bears surely will look at Glennon. But price matters, especially when considering a quarterback who last started in 2014.

“You can always recover from the player you didn’t sign; you can’t recover from the player that you signed at the wrong price,” Pace said. “We’ve got to be conscious of that.”

The wildcards

Keep an eye on Tyrod Taylor and Kirk Cousins.

New Bills coach Sean McDermott said that keeping Taylor, a two-year starter, is part of their evaluation process. But Taylor, who was reportedly medically cleared following groin surgery in January, is due a $27.5 million option bonus on March 11.

As for Cousins, the Redskins placed an exclusive franchise tag, which is worth $23.9 million, on him. But it’s believed that he could be available via trade if negotiations for a long-term deal don’t go well.

The draft

Pace said there is no timeline for making a decision on Cutler, but there should be clarity when the draft begins on April 27. Free agency starts next week Thursday.

It’s considered a down year for quarterbacks in the draft, but the evaluations of Deshaun Watson, Mitch Trubisky, DeShone Kizer and others will evolve over the next several weeks.

Overall, it’s important for the Bears not to reach on one.

“You have to get value,” Pace said.