Five X-factors that may decide the Blackhawks-Predators series

The Nashville Predators aren’t your typical eighth seed. With the addition of top center Ryan Johansen last season and No. 1 defenseman P.K. Subban last summer, the Predators were a trendy pick to reach the Stanley Cup Final this season. And for good reason. They have high-end scorers up front and one of the best and most aggressive blue lines in the league, led by Subban, Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm.

In fact, if not for a dreadful 6-12 record in overtime and shootouts, the Predators easily could have been a 100-point team. And there are no 3-on-3 overtimes or shootouts to worry about in the playoffs.

“It’s a tough team to play against, no doubt,” said Patrick Kane, who didn’t sound like he was simply blowing smoke. “I think it’s one of the tougher teams in the league.”

But, hey, look on the bright side. The only two times the Hawks have met the Predators in the first round, in 2010 and 2015, they went on to win the Stanley Cup. Here are some X-factors that could determine whether it happens again.

Patrick Kane passes around P.K. Subban during a game on Oct. 14. (AP Photo)

Star power

Noteworthy: Both the Hawks and Predators have middle-of-the-pack power plays, and mediocre penalty-kills. Both are strong puck-possession teams at 5-on-5. Both have deep blue lines. So this one could come down to good old-fashioned star power. The Hawks have the bigger names up front, with Patrick Kane, Artemi Panarin, Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa. But the Predators have their share of offensive firepower. Since the Christmas break, Filip Forsberg has scored 26 goals, third-most in the league. Victor Arvidsson, one of the best players you might never have heard of, has 22 in that span. Right in between? Kane, with 24. All three of those players can take over a game and a series singlehandedly. The only difference is Kane has done it before, while the 22-year-old Forsberg and the 24-year-old Arvidsson have not.

Quoteworthy: “You know they’re going to be pumped up,” Kane said. “They’re trying to make a name for themselves, too. There’s a lot of skill there.”

Who’s on fourth?

Noteworthy: These are two of the deepest teams in the league. The Hawks have a league-high six 20-goal scorers (and another, Ryan Hartman, with 19). Nashville only has three (Forsberg and Arvidsson with 31 each, and James Neal with 23), but might actually be deeper up front. The Predators have 12 10-goal scorers and 13 players with at least 20 points. The Hawks have a solid top three lines that are set, but other than Tanner Kero at center, the fourth line remains in flux, with six different wingers in the mix. The Hawks won their three Stanley Cups on the strength of their four-line rotation, and will have to find it quickly in order to make another run. John Hayden and Jordin Tootoo will get the first crack at flanking Tanner Kero on the fourth line. It’ll likely fall on either Jonathan Toews’ line or Marcus Kruger’s line to slow down Nashville’s superb trio of Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Arvidsson. One key will be forechecking and pinning the Predators’ active defense deep in their own zone to avoid giving up 4-on-3s and 3-on-2s.

Quoteworthy: “We know their ‘D’ like to get into the play a lot, so finishing checks is big,” Tootoo said. “That means putting pucks in areas where we’ve got to make sure their ‘D’ turn, and not necessarily crush guys, but make sure you finish on every opportunity.”

Pekka Rinne

Noteworthy: Where the Predators fall short is in goal. Pekka Rinne and Corey Crawford both had a .918 save percentage this season, and Rinne actually was excellent down the stretch, with a .932 save percentage and 1.98 goals-against average in his final 13 starts. That’s the Rinne of old. If he can keep playing like that, rather than the way he’s played for most of the previous two seasons, Nashville absolutely can steal this series. But history suggests he can’t. In the postseason, Rinne has posted a pedestrian .912 and 2.51 GAA in his career. As for Crawford, as good and as proven as he is, don’t forget the Predators briefly cost him his job in the first round two years ago by scoring nine goals on him in four periods.

Quoteworthy: “Big goaltender, never quits on a play,” Kane said of Rinne. “He’s one of those guys that’s going to be tough to beat with a shot, if you’re straight-on with him.”

Kids take the stage

Noteworthy: Nick Schmaltz returned from Rockford a changed man, confident and aggressive. Ryan Hartman was been invaluable all season, versatile and tenacious. Tanner Kero has been a surprising stalwart, reliable and responsible. John Hayden has the look of a Joel Quenneville favorite, physical and hard-working. But none of them has ever played in a Stanley Cup playoff game. And none of them has ever played a season this long, this taxing. How the rookies hold up under the unrelenting pressure and grind of the playoffs will go a long way toward determining the Hawks’ fate. Of course, with six three-time champs to lean on, that burden is eased a bit.

Quoteworthy: “When you show that nothing really fazes you regardless of what the other team throws at you, it’s kind of an intimidating thing,” Jonathan Toews said. “So that experience is obviously something that we expect from our lineup going forward.”

Center of attention

Noteworthy: Artem Anisimov hasn’t played since suffering a leg injury on March 14 in Montreal, but is expected to play in Game 1 on Thursday, returning to his usual spot between Artemi Panarin and Patrick Kane. After skating for a week in Chicago during the Hawks’ recent road trip, his conditioning should be fine, but how about his timing? Few players can do what Kane did two years ago, when he returned from a broken clavicle and stepped in for Game 1 without missing a beat. Anisimov matched a career-high with 22 goals before the injury, and his excellent all-around play — while overshadowed by his flashier linemates — is critical to the Hawks’ success. Anisimov plays a significant role at even strength, on the power play and on the penalty kill. But only if he’s 100 percent.

Quoteworthy: “I’m going to continue to go to the net and play hard every shift and do all my stuff,” Anisimov said.

PREDICTION: It’s anything but an ideal first-round cakewalk for the Hawks, but the edges in goaltending and experience are big ones. HAWKS IN 6