Focus on White Sox rebuild shifting to player development

ARLINGTON, Texas — Chris Getz has roots with the White Sox as a player, but he came to his first job on the South Side as director of player development by way of the Royals, where he was a baseball operations assistant in player development.

Replacing Nick Capra, who shifted from his post to become the Sox third base coach, Getz saw how the Royals successfully funneled young talent onto a World Series championship roster, but he did not arrive on the scene last October making sweeping changes.

“Really it’s to continue the vision of what Rick [Hahn] and Kenny [Williams] have laid out,’’ Getz, 33, said. “From a PD side you get to know the players, build relationships and use your staff to get players to improve. It’s certainly not rocket science but it devotes a lot of attention and passion. I like to think I bring those things to the table.’’

Now that Hahn and Williams, the general manager and vice president, have shipped out most of their cache of veterans for a large bundle of prospects in the first phase of a rebuild, the focus on the Sox will shift to how and if those players develop in an organization which hasn’t fielded a playoff team since Getz was a infielder on the 2008 team – the fourth longest drought of any major league team.

Miguel Gonzalez delivers during the first of his six scoreless innings against the Rangers at Globe Life Park, Sunday. (AP).

Coaching at all levels is “the bones of it,’’ Getz said.

“The impact you can have — the message that you’re giving to the player.

“We’re also trying to improve these guys off the field because we know that’s what it takes to be successful at the major league level.’’

The Sox are known for moving players through the system quickly, in some cases too fast for the players’ best interest, critics say. The Sox’ 46-73 record going into their series finale against the Rangers was the second worst record in baseball. So there’s no need to rush anyone.

“We can be very patient with these players and be a bit more cautious,’’ Getz said. “Maybe more methodical to fully develop these guys to be the best players they can be and as well rounded as possible. The players truly dictate whether they’re ready for another level.’’

The Sox took their time bringing Yoan Moncada to the majors, waiting till July 19, and brought up right-hander Reynaldo Lopez last week. Right-hander Lucas Giolito will be called up to start Tuesday against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Player development continues at the major league level. It’s ongoing for Moncada, Lopez and shortstop Tim Anderson in his second season and Carlos Rodon in his third.

“It is,’’ Getz said. “This game is about adjustments. You’re constantly evolving as a player based on experiences, physically and mentally.’’

“There’s a lot of [player development] going on right now,’’ manager Rick Renteria said Sunday. “As clubs continue to transition with younger and younger players, and you are trying to maintain rosters that are going to be fluid, there’s always going to be a lot of teaching going on at the major league level. It doesn’t stop.

“Believe it or not, even veteran players learn things they might not have understood previously.’’

One of Renteria’s remaining veterans, right-hander Miguel Gonzlez, worked around trouble to pitch six scoreless innings in upper 90s temperatures Sunday. The Sox scored three in the fourth on catcher Omar Narvaez’ RBI single and Tyler Saladino’s two-run double against right-hander A.J. Griffin and led 3-0 in the eighth inning.

Because of his roots with the Sox, the organization “is a special place” for Getz.

“The phase we’re in, what we’re looking to do and acquiring all these players, there is a lot of work to be done. None of us are satisfied and we’ll never be satisfied because we want to grow these players into what we envision them to be. It’s been an exhilarating experience, it really has.

“We need to provide a positive environment for these guys to become championship type baseball players.’’