For Cubs, Arrieta, it’s now you see him, next year who knows

MESA, Ariz. – The first start of the final season of Jake Arrieta’s life as a Cub?

The 2015 Cy Young winner and the Cubs have almost eight months to figure out the answer to that.

Meanwhile, the right-hander who has averaged 20 wins the last two seasons makes his spring debut Monday against the Angels in Tempe, Ariz., in preparation for his final season before free agency.

Also of note Monday, Anthony Rizzo returns to the lineup after missing the last four games because of lower back stiffness, while shortstop Addison Russell remains sidelined for a second consecutive game because of the bruise suffered near his left elbow after being hit by a pitch Saturday.

Jake Arrieta won a Cy Young Award in 2015 and a Silver Slugger as the NL's top-hitting pitcher in 2016. He also was a Gold Glove finalist in 2016.

Right-fielder Jason Heyward – a major focus of the spring after undergoing an offseason of rehab on his swing – moves to the fifth spot in the order after batting this spring exclusively in the leadoff spot, still seeking his first hit of the spring.

He’s 0-for-15 with three walks.

Monday’s lineup (2:10 p.m., CT) vs. Angels at Tempe:

LF Kyle Schwarber

3B Kris Bryant

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Ben Zobrist

RF Jason Heyward

DH Willson Contreras

CF Albert Almora Jr.

SS Munenori Kawasaki

C Carlos Corporan

(RHP Jake Arrieta)