For Willson Contreras, Player of Week award ‘motivates me to do more’

SAN FRANCISCO – As much as the starting rotation has been behind the Cubs’ rush from the All-Star break into first place, no one Cub has had a bigger impact on the surge than catcher Willson Contreras.

Certainly not a bigger impact on the baseball.

“From then beginning of the year to where he’s at right now, it’s been pretty impressive, his entire game,” manager Joe Maddon said on the day Contreras earned Player of the Week honors in the National League. “What he’s doing offensively, we’ve definitely needed all of that to be in the positiuon that we are right now.”

Contreras was 10-for-22 (.455) with five home runs, a double and 13 RBIs during the week against potential playoff opponents Arizona and Washington.

Contreras after his second home run Sunday in a loss to the Nationals.

But he has been hot since the start of July – roughly coinciding with the release of veteran Miguel Montero and inheriting full ownership of the catching job.

He has hit .349 with 12 homers, 12 walks and 32 RBIs in 28 games since the start of July, raising his season average to .281 with 21 homers.

“It means a lot to me. This is my first award in the big leagues,” Contreras said. “Personally it feels great, it feels amazing. It means a lot to me and my family.

“This only motivates me to do more, to keep doing more, to keep helping the team.”

If he does any more the rest of the way, he might actually force his way into the MVP conversation that is now just the stuff of fan and Twitter daydreaming.

“I don’t pay attention to any of that,” he said.

Notes: Javy Baez hit the Cubs’ first inside-the-park home run in more than a year, when he caromed a shot off the angled right-center wall, bouncing it into no-man’s land in right. Anthony Rizzo hit the last one, June 29 of last year, in Cincinnati. … Shortstop Addison Russell, who’s on the DL with a foot injury, stayed behind in Chicago to rehab.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com