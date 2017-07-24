‘Force multiplier’ Jason Heyward embraces turn in Cubs’ leadoff spot

Maybe this is the way it’s going to be for the rest of the year for the Cubs at the top of the order. Maybe it’s the way manager Joe Maddon should have handled it from the start of the season.

Since the 36-game failed experiment of Kyle Schwarber leading off, the Cubs have gone with a largely flavor-of-the-week/matchup approach to the top of the lineup – including Jason Heyward three of the last four games.

“We talked a little bit before the break about the possibility of doing this so that I know he’s in,” Maddon said of batting Heyward first during a rebound offensive season in which he was hitting .364 with a 1.036 OPS since the All-Star break when Maddon penciled him in again Monday.

“And then look at his numbers and look how he’s hitting the ball right now, and the fact he’s kind of neutral [vs. left-handers or right]. Overall, you look at the other candidates, his on-base is actually higher than those other guys. And I think the fact that he’s into it matters.”

The Cubs went 8-1 out of the break using three different leadoff men (also Ben Zobrist and Jon Jay).

Maddon also said Heyward is leading some of the renewed vigor and better vibe on the field and in the dugout since the All-Star break.

“Watch him coming off the field. He’s high-fiving bat boys,” Maddon said. “I love that stuff. You need that unifying force. He’s a force multiplier.”

Catching moves?

With the front office in on veteran catchers Alex Avila of the Tigers and Jonathan Lucroy of the Rangers in the final week before the trade deadline, Maddon talked for the first time Monday about the value of rookie Victor Caratini playing every day in the minors.

“That’s not denigrating Victor,” said Maddon, who was effusive in his praise of the rookie. “Victor is at the point in his development that you don’t want him sitting around this much. As a development guy, it bothers me to see him there, and he’s in a great mood every day. He’s ready every day. …

“But with young guys like that, it’s really tough to watch them sit on the bench because you know how important that year is to them. So moving forward, I know there’s different things we have discussed, but I’m not sure exactly where it’s at.”

Alarm bells

Talk about perks of the job.

With the start of Cubs-Sox week Monday, Maddon hosted Sox broadcaster Hawk Harrelson in his office before the game, and came away from the meeting with a coveted Hawk Harrelson alarm clock.

“It’s on my desk. It looks very cool,” said Maddon, who now can rise each morning to the seductive sounds of any of several “Hawkisms.”

“We’ve always had a good relationship, good conversation, even in Tampa Bay,” Maddon said. “It’s really nice that he brought that for me.”

Notes: The Cubs optioned right-hander Felix Pena to Class AAA Iowa to make room on the roster Monday for Kyle Hendricks, who was activated from the DL to start. …No surprise here: Maddon said he expects Schwarber to be his designated hitter for both games this week on the other side of town, against right-handed starters.

