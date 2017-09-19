Former Bears CB Charles Tillman training to become FBI agent

Former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman is trading in his play books for classified information.

Tillman started to training to join the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the Tribune.

But there is a sense of urgency in his application process. Prospective FBI candidates must be at least 23 years old, but younger than 37 at the time of appointment. Tillman, who is 36 now, will turn 37 on Feb. 23.

Tillman earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette before he was picked in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Bears.

Charles Tillman speaks at a news conference at Halas Hall after signing a one-day contract with the Chicago Bears so he can officially retire as a member of the team that drafted him in 2003. | Tae-Gyun Kim/Associated Press

The two-time Pro Bowler spent 12 season with the Bears before inking a deal with the Panthers. After one season in North Carolina, Tillman announced his retirement.

Tillman jumped over to the sidelines to become a member of the Fox Sports broadcast crew for “Fox NFL Kickoff.”