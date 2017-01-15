Former Bears return ace Hester says he’s retiring

Former Bears return man Devin Hester, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks just before the playoffs, said the team’s 36-20 loss Saturday to the Atlanta Falcons would be his last game.

The 34-year-old Hester, who holds the NFL record with 20 return touchdowns in his career, returned five kickoffs for 194 yards, including a 78-yarder, against the Falcons. His most dynamic play was an 80-yard punt return, but it was called back by a holding penalty.

‘‘We were prepared for it, and he still made some terrific plays,’’ Falcons coach Dan Quinn said.

Now retirement looms for Hester, who played for the Bears from 2006 to 2013.

‘‘I told my wife that this is pretty much my last year,’’ Hester said.