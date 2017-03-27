Former Bears WR Brandon Marshall addresses owners meeting

PHOENIX — Brandon Marshall has a new fan.

After the former Bears receiver addressed owners at the NFL’s annual meeting Monday, 49ers CEO Jed York Tweeted a compliment.

“Easily the best speech I’ve hard at an NFL meeting,” he wrote.

Marshall, who signed with the crosstown Giants after being cut by the Jets in March, told a throng of reporters outside the Arizona Biltmore that he was invited to speak on behalf of players.

Brandon Marshall, right, spoke at the NFL owners meeting. (AP)

“They thought it was important for a player to come up and from a players’ perspective, talk about the relationship between owners and players,” he said. “I think It’s evident that our relationship could be so much better. It’s important for us to continue to do things like we did last year, giving players more voice.”

He pointed to the league’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative last year, when players were allowed to wear customized shoes to support a charity. Marshall, who befriended commissioner Roger Goodell in recent years, was part of the program’s creation.

“It gave the world and our fans and the NFL the opportunity to see that we are people, we’re not just gladiators,” he said. “It humanized us.”

The Bears traded Marshall to the Jets two years ago, shortly after coach John Fox and GM Ryan Pace took over control of the team.

He had 1,5502 receiving yards his first year there but recorded only 788 last season before being cut. The 33-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Giants, where he will play alongside star Odell Beckham.