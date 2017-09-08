Rose donates $7K to man walking to DC in protest of Chicago’s violence

Former Bulls star Derrick Rose may not live in Chicago anymore, but he’s still giving back to his hometown.

Rose, who grew up in Englewood, donated $7,000 to a man walking from Chicago to Washington D.C., to protest Chicago’s gun violence.

Bronzeville native Demetrius Nash, who began his journey Friday and estimates it will take him 22 days, hopes his nearly 700-mile trek on foot will raise awareness to the need for resources and programs to help eliminate the city’s gun violence, according to Nash’s GoFundMe page.

Rose and Mieka Blackman-Reese donated the money and shared a comment to Nash’s GoFundMe page on Monday.

“We’re proud of all the great work you’re doing to save the youth of Chicago and providing a framework for at-risk youth for sustainability by providing training for a trade and mentoring via positive and successful mentors,” Rose and Blackman-Reese wrote in a comment on the Nash’s GoFundMe page. “God bless you with safe travels on your journey.”

Rose has been a social advocate in Chicago, openly talking about how the city’s gun violence had affected his upbringing and family. In the past, he’s been charitable, paying for and attending funerals for gun violence victims. Rose also donated $1 million in 2014 to After School Matters, a program that offers extracurricular activity to children in Chicago. and attended funerals for gun violence victims.

Rose’s donation put Nash within $4,000 of his original goal of $25,000, according to DNA info’s Kelly Bauer. Since Rose donated, Nash increased his overall goal to $50,000.

Nash is currently in Indiana and is documenting his walk on Instagram.