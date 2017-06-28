Former Bulls coach Phil Jackson to part with New York Knicks: report

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers questions during a news conference at the team's training facility, Friday, April 14, 2017, in Greenburgh, N.Y. | AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

Phil Jackson, who coached the Bulls to six NBA titles in the Michael Jordan era, is set to leave his current job Wednesday as team president of the New York Knicks, ESPN is reporting.

“Conversations about what was best for the team’s future between Jackson and Knicks owner James Dolan accelerated this week when the franchise decided it would not buy out embattled forward Carmelo Anthony,” ESPN reported, attributing its reporting to anonymous sources.

