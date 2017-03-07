Former Bulls guard Michael Carter-Williams signs with Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets agreed to terms with former Bulls guard Michael Carter-Williams on a one-year, $2.7 million deal, according to ESPN.

Carter-Williams started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers and was named the 2013-14 NBA Rookie of the Year. He was then traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in February 2015 and then to the Bulls before the 2016-17 season.

Carter-Williams, 25, battled through a knee injury and played in just 45 games for the Bulls last season, averaging 6.6 points per game, 2.5 assists per game and 3.4 rebounds per game. For his career, he is averaging 13 points per game, 5.4 assists per game and 5.2 rebounds per game. He became an unrestricted free agent after the Bulls did not extend a qualifying offer.