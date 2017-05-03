Former Chicago-area high schoolers in the NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — A look at the former Chicago-area high schoolers who participated in the NFL Scouting Combine:

WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan

High school: Wheaton-Warrenville South

Six weeks after having surgery to fix two ankle ligaments, Davis went to the combine but didn’t run.

LSU center Ethan Pocic runs a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday.

Probably the second-best receiver in the draft. Davis idolizes another former MAC star, the Steelers’ Antonio Brown.

“I feel my game tape isn’t anything to be ashamed of,” he said, “especially when you play bigger schools (in nonconference).”

C Ethan Pocic, LSU

High school: Lemont

Brother Graham went to Illinois, but Ethan had the NFL in mind when he chose the Tigers.

“I wanted to do something different and I wanted to try to win a national championship and play in a pro-style system,” he said.

G Dan Feeney, Indiana

High school: Carl Sandburg

Among offensive linemen, the two-time captain was a top-tier finisher in the three-cone and bench press drills. A lifelong Bears fan, he met with the team at the combine.

“I’d be excited to go anywhere, but Chicago, being the hometown kid, that would be cool as well,” he said.

DT Jaleel Johnson, Iowa

High school: Montini Catholic

He played for the Bears’ coaching staff on the Senior Bowl’s North team.

“These guys move at a very, very fast pace,” he said. “If you’re slacking, they don’t have room for any slackers.”

DT Ryan Glasgow, Michigan

High school: Marmion Academy

The former walk-on’s brother Graham started 11 games for the Lions as a rookie last season.

K Jake Elliott, Memphis

High school: Lyons Township

One of 11 specialists at the combine, he’s considered the second-best kicker, behind Arizona State’s Zane Gonzalez.

WR Kenny Golladay, Northern Illinois

High school: St. Rita

Only four receivers bench pressed more times than Golladay’s 18.

G Cameron Lee, Illinois State

High school: Oakwood

The former walk-on was one of only 20 Div. I-AA players invited to the combine.