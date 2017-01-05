Former Chiefs DL Jaye Howard visiting Bears

After not drafting a defensive lineman, the Bears are considering veteran options.

Former Chiefs defensive lineman Jaye Howard visited Halas Hall on Monday, a source confirmed.

Former Chiefs defensive lineman Jaye Howard is visiting Halas Hall. (AP)

One year removed from being a hot free agent, Howard would be an intriguing option for the Bears, who still have a vacancy in their starting lineup alongside Eddie Goldman and Akiem Hicks. Howard played in eight games last year, starting five, before finishing the season on injured reserve. The 6-3, 301-pounder had 5 1/2 sacks in 2015.

The 28-year-old started off with the Seahawks in 2012 but played the next four seasons in Kansas City. He was cut late last month in a cap-saving measure. He’d signed a two-year, $10 million deal in March 2016.