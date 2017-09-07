Former Cubs catcher David Ross will return to field for Kansas Stars

Retired catcher and former Cub David Ross is returning to the field with the Kansas Stars, an independent team of former major-leaguers that debuted in the National Baseball Congress last year. Former White Sox player Adam LaRoche and Nate Robertson organized the team.

Big News! I'm excited to be coming out of retirement. I just couldn't stay off the field. — David Ross (@D_Ross3) July 9, 2017

Ross has been busy this year. He finished second on ABC’s ‘‘Dancing With the Star” in May, and he does occasional analyst work for ESPN. He’s calling the Indians-Tigers game Sunday night.

Ross tweeted his “unretirement” Sunday. He was among several roster additions that include former Tigers and Athletics pitcher Jeremy Bonderman and former Dodgers and Pirates infielder Delwyn Young.

Already on the team are Chipper Jones, Roy Halladay, Jake Peavy, Brad Penny, Roy Oswalt, Joe Nathan and Kenny Rogers, among others.

The Stars begin play in the NBC World Series on July 29 in Wichita.