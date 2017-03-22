Former Cubs general manager Dallas Green dies at 82

FILE - MARCH 22: Former MLB Manager Dallas Green Dies at 82. 24 Jul 1993: Manager Dallas Green of the New York Mets looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Shea Stadium in Flushing, New York.

MESA, Ariz. – A lot has been made for good reason the last few years about a culture change in the Cubs’ organization, leading to last year’s historic title.

But 30 years earlier, Dallas Green looked like he was about to pull off the same sea change in the organization – Theo before Theo.

“Dallas came in and totally changed the Cubs culture in that first year in 1982,” said Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, who was hand-picked from Green’s old organization in Philadelphia to be one of the first key young players acquired by that new regime.

“Dallas was instrumental in really my whole baseball career,” Sandberg said. “That was a huge opportunity and a huge break for me. … I definitely went and made the most of that opportunity.”

One of the most influential baseball executives in Cubs history, Green died Wednesday at age 82 after battling health issues in recent years.

“Very sad news,” said Sandberg, who had stayed in touch with Green and anticipated calling him again soon.