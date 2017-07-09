Former Cubs manager Gene Michael has died at 79

Michael, who managed the Cubs for parts of two seasons from 1986-1987, died of a heart attack at age 79, the New York Daily News reports.

The Cubs named him manager on June 13, 1986 replacing Jim Frey. Under Michael, the Cubs finished fifth in the N.L. East with a 46-56 record. In 1987, he was fired on Sept. 8, 1987 after going 68-68 and in last place in the East.

He was most known for his association with the Yankees. He served as the Yankees manager from 1981-82. But he had his most influence as a general manager from 1991-95, who helped build their 1990s dynasty by drafting players such as Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada.

