Former Cubs prospect Adam Greenberg to throw out first pitch Friday

Baseball 07/06/2017, 01:25pm
Elan Kane
email

Former Cubs prospect Adam Greenberg, best known for getting hit in the head by the first pitch in his major-league debut, will throw out the first pitch before Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Greenberg debuted with the Cubs on July 9, 2005, but got hit in the head with first pitch he saw from Marlins’ pitcher Valerio de los Santos. The beaning caused concussion symptoms for Greenberg and effectively ended his major league chances.

The Marlins signed Greenberg to a one-day contract for the last game of 2012 to give Greenberg another at-bat, but Greenberg struck out against Mets’ knuckleballer R.A. Dickey. Greenberg is now a motivational speaker and CEO of Luron Living, a company that produces products to relieve joint and muscle discomfort.

FILE - This July 9, 2005 file photo shows Chicago Cubs rookie Adam Greenberg, center, being helped by Cubs trainers after being hit in the helmet by the first pitch he faced in the major leagues, from Florida Marlins relief pitcher Valerio Do Los Santos, in Miami. Greenberg will get another shot at hitting in the major leagues. The Miami Marlins say they will sign the former Cubs prospect to a one-day contract effective Oct. 2, and play him that day against the New York Mets. (AP Photo/Steve Mitchell, File)

