Former Gatorade VP auctioning off Michael Jordan memorabilia

Items like this signed, game-used jersey from Michael Jordan’s first championship season are up for auction. | Steiner Auctions

Former Vice President of Gatorade Worldwide Sports Marketing Bill Schmidt, who was instrumental in the “Be Like Mike” advertising campaign for Michael Jordan, is auctioning off more than four dozen Jordan memorabilia pieces.

The items include a pair of ’92-93 Nike Air Jordan game-used autographed sneakers and a signed, game-used Jersey from Jordan’s first championship season. The auction is a part of Steiner Auctions’ “2017 Mid-Summer Classic.”

The items do not come cheap. The starting bid for a pair of 1994 Jordan game-worn and signed baseball cleats was $1,000 and bids have already surpassed $6,000.

The auctions will continue until Saturday, July 29 on the Steiner Auctions website, and include other memorabilia from such stars as Patrick Ewing and Moses Malone.